Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the listing of SFP (SafePal) on May 22. SFP/USDT spot trading is now available to users on HTX.

SafePal is a crypto wallet launched in 2018 that aims to help users protect and grow digital assets. SafePal provides hardware and software wallets, all paired and managed through the SafePal App.

SFP is the utility token of SafePal that fuels the entire ecosystem. It's issued on BSC and Ethereum, with a total supply of 500 million tokens.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298554

Source: HTX