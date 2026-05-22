ePropelled, Inc.: ePropelled Launches Integrated Propulsion and Power System to Accelerate Next Generation of Agricultural UAVs

New solution targets one of the fastest growing segments in the global drone market as agricultural UAV adoption expands at double digit rates worldwide

LACONIA, NH / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / ePropelled, a global leader in electric propulsion and intelligent power systems for uncrewed vehicles, today announced the launch of its fully integrated propulsion and power solution designed specifically for agricultural UAVs, addressing one of the fastest growing and most commercially mature segments of the global drone industry.

Agricultural drones are rapidly transforming modern farming, with the global market projected to exceed $4 billion in 2026 and expanding at annual growth rates of 20 to 30 percent. Driven by the need for precision agriculture, labour efficiency, and reduced chemical inputs, UAV deployment is increasing across both developed and emerging markets.

As farmers and operators face rising pressure to improve yields while reducing environmental impact, drones are enabling more targeted spraying, crop monitoring, and automated field operations. In many markets, deployment is already delivering measurable gains, including significant reductions in pesticide use and improved operational efficiency.

Against this backdrop, ePropelled's new integrated system combines high efficiency brushless motors, advanced electronic speed controllers, and intelligent power management into a unified propulsion architecture designed to meet the unique demands of agricultural drone applications.

Designed for high load, high precision operations

Agricultural UAVs require propulsion systems capable of delivering sustained high thrust, precise control, and reliable performance under challenging operating conditions, including exposure to dust, chemicals, and variable temperatures.

ePropelled's system has been engineered to address these challenges by delivering:

High thrust density to support heavy payload spraying and spreading missions

Improved energy efficiency to extend flight time and reduce operating costs

Advanced thermal management for sustained performance in harsh environments

Integrated motor and ESC control for precise and consistent spray application

The result is a propulsion platform optimized for both light monitoring drones and heavy lift systems operating at scale across large agricultural environments.

System level integration for next generation uncrewed platforms

The announcement reflects a broader shift in the UAV industry toward fully integrated propulsion systems, where motors, control electronics, and power management are engineered together to maximize efficiency, reliability, and ease of integration.

By delivering a unified motor, ESC, and intelligent power architecture, ePropelled enables OEMs to:

Reduce system complexity and development time

Improve reliability and operational consistency

Enhance real time monitoring and diagnostics

Support more advanced autonomous and data driven applications

While initially developed for agricultural UAV applications, the same propulsion and power architecture can also be applied to a wider class of uncrewed systems, including ground based robotic platforms used in precision agriculture and autonomous field operations.

Unlocking the full potential of precision agriculture

"With agricultural drones becoming a core part of farm operations globally, propulsion is no longer just a component decision, it is a mission critical enabler," said Dean Marcarelli, Chief Commercial Officer at ePropelled.

"OEMs and operators are under pressure to deliver higher productivity, reduce input costs, and operate more sustainably. By integrating propulsion, control, and intelligent power into a single optimized system, we are enabling a new generation of UAVs that can operate longer, carry more, and perform more reliably in real world conditions. Over time, this same architecture will also support broader adoption of autonomous systems across both aerial and ground based platforms."

Supporting a rapidly scaling global market

Demand for agricultural UAVs is being driven by several converging global trends:

Labour shortages accelerating automation across farming operations

Increasing cost pressures requiring more efficient use of inputs

Sustainability targets encouraging reduced chemical application

Rapid growth of precision and data driven agriculture

Regional dynamics are reinforcing this growth, with North America leading large scale adoption, Europe advancing sustainability driven use cases, and India emerging as one of the fastest growing markets through government backed programmes and subsidies.

Together, these trends are positioning agricultural UAVs as one of the most important commercial applications in the broader drone ecosystem.

About ePropelled

ePropelled is a global technology company specialising in smart propulsion and energy management systems for uncrewed vehicles across air, land, and sea. Headquartered in Laconia, New Hampshire, with operations in the United Kingdom and India, the company develops integrated motor, control, and power solutions that maximise performance, improve efficiency, and enable next generation autonomous systems. Founded in 2018, ePropelled holds more than 40 patents and supports customers worldwide across industrial, aerospace, and mobility applications.

Contact:

dean@ePropelled.com

+1 (603)236-7444

or visit www.ePropelled.com

SOURCE: ePropelled

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/epropelled-launches-integrated-propulsion-and-power-system-to-accelerat-1169163