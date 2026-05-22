Kultura Brands, Inc.: Kultura Brands Announces Breakout Adios Launch at Boots in the Park Albuquerque with RNDC, Activated Events and CKS

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / Kultura Brands, Inc. (OTCID:LTNC) ("Kultura Brands" or the "Company"), formerly Labor Smart Inc., a consumer brands platform focused on the development, marketing and expansion of emerging beverage and lifestyle brands, today announced the successful New Mexico market launch of Adios, its flagship ready-to-drink tequila cocktail brand, during Boots in the Park at Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The two-day Boots in the Park festival brought together one of the strongest country and crossover music lineups in the region, including Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Carín León, Jessie Murph, Koe Wetzel, Cody Jinks, Max McNown, Tyler Hubbard, Clay Walker, Mitchell Tenpenny, Chase Matthew, and additional artists across multiple stages.

The Adios activation was executed in collaboration with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), Activated Events, and Kultura Brands' strategic operating partner, CKS. The event provided Adios with a high-profile launch platform surrounded by major national sponsors, automotive brands, beverage companies, lifestyle activations, and tens of thousands of highly engaged festival attendees.

During the festival, approximately 7,500 Adios units were sold and distributed throughout the venue across multiple points of sale and branded consumer activation areas. Even though Adios was the only RTD selling at a premium price in a 12-ounce can (most others were served in larger ounce cans at similiar price), the Company believes Adios was one of the strongest-performing ready-to-drink cocktail brands at the event, generating repeat purchases, high consumer engagement, and immediate interest from distributors, retailers, casino operators, hospitality groups, and on-premise accounts throughout the region.

"This was a defining weekend for Adios," said Scott Darnell, Chairman of the Board of Kultura Brands. "To launch in New Mexico at an event of this size, surrounded by major national brands and some of the biggest artists in music, was a powerful validation of where this brand is headed. The consumer response was outstanding. We saw strong repeat purchases, high visibility across the venue, and meaningful conversations that extended well beyond the festival itself. RNDC, Activated Events, and CKS all played important roles in helping us execute at a very high level."

Brent Albin, Chief Operating Officer of Kultura Brands, added, "Boots in the Park was exactly the type of market launch we want for Adios. This was not a small sampling event. This was a full-scale consumer activation in front of tens of thousands of people in a premium live entertainment environment. The brand showed up extremely well, the product moved, and the feedback from consumers, event operators, distributors, and retail contacts was very strong. We believe this activation will help accelerate our retail and on-premise growth in New Mexico and create a blueprint for future launches in additional markets."

Kultura Brands also noted the importance of CKS in supporting the operational execution and continued scaling of the Adios platform. As Adios expands into additional markets, the Company believes strong operating partnerships will remain critical to production coordination, logistics, market support, and launch execution.

The Company further stated that the momentum generated during Boots in the Park has already contributed to new retail and distribution discussions in the region. Adios recently launched with RNDC in New Mexico and continues to build momentum as Kultura Brands advances its broader national rollout strategy.

Kultura Brands believes live events, music festivals, sports activations, and entertainment-based marketing will remain a core part of the Adios growth strategy. The Company intends to continue leveraging strategic partnerships and high-impact consumer events to drive trial, brand awareness, and retail adoption.

About Adios

Adios is a premium ready-to-drink tequila cocktail brand created for modern consumers who want quality, convenience, and bold flavor in a high-energy social format. Built around music, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle culture, Adios is positioned to compete in the fast-growing premium RTD category.

Website: adiosspirits.com

About Kultura Brands, Inc.

Kultura Brands, Inc. (OTCID:LTNC) is a consumer brands company focused on acquiring, developing, marketing, and expanding emerging beverage and lifestyle brands. The Company is building a diversified platform designed to capitalize on changing consumer trends across high-growth beverage and lifestyle categories.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future market expansion, anticipated retail opportunities, expected distribution growth, future activations, consumer demand, strategic partnerships, operational scaling, and overall business strategy. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, market conditions, financing availability, regulatory developments, supply chain disruptions, distributor performance, production constraints, competitive pressures, consumer acceptance, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Kultura Brands undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations

Kultura Brands, Inc.

OTCID: LTNC

Jackson, Wyoming

Email: ir@kulturabrands.com

Brand Website: adiosspirits.com

www.kulturabrands.com

SOURCE: Kultura Brands, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/kultura-brands-otc-ltnc-announces-breakout-adios-launch-at-boots-in-the-1169944