Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - SOL Global Investments Corp. (CSE: SOL) (OTCID: SOLCF) (FSE: 9SB) ("SOL Global" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("Davidson" or the "Successor Auditor") as its new auditor effective as of May 21, 2026.

The appointment of the Successor Auditor has been approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors. In accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), the Company will file a notice of change of auditor in respect of the appointment of the Successor Auditor and will otherwise comply with the applicable requirements of NI 51-102, including the filing of the required reporting package. All filings will be made available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

The Company further advises that it is working diligently with Davidson to complete and file its annual audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2025. The Company expects to file these materials as soon as practicable.

Management and the Board of Directors are prioritizing the completion of the audit process and remain committed to meeting all applicable regulatory requirements. The Company will provide further updates as they become available.

About SOL Global Investments Corp.

SOL Global is pioneering institutional investment in the Solana ecosystem. As one of the first publicly traded companies globally focused on Solana investment, SOL Global aims to provide unprecedented public exposure to the Solana blockchain through token acquisition, staking for yield generation, and investments in early-stage ventures being built on Solana.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "potential," "possible," and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will," "may," "could," or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's expectations regarding the filing of required continuous disclosure documents, the completion of the audit for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2025, the Company's expectations related to its Solana assets, and the Company's investment strategies and future business growth and performance.

Forward-looking information reflects the beliefs, opinions, and projections of the Company on the date the statements are made and is based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance, or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, without limitation: the Company's ability to execute on its business and investment plans; the Company's ability to raise debt or equity capital through future financing activities; the Company's ability to increase its investments in the Solana blockchain and Solana-based technologies; any adverse changes and developments in the Solana blockchain and ecosystem; the growth and development of decentralized finance and the digital asset sector; any new rules and regulations with respect to decentralized finance and digital assets; the inherent volatility in the prices of certain cryptocurrencies, including Solana tokens; increasing competition in the crypto and blockchain industries; general economic, political, and social uncertainties in Canada and the United States; currency exchange rates and interest rates; the limited resources of the Company; the Company's reliance on the expertise and judgment of senior management and the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies in general; and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results, or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298475

Source: SOL Global Investments Corp.