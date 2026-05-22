Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - KASIS CLEAN WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC. (the "Company" or "Kasis") is pleased to report that Dr. Andrew Grant, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, will be presenting some of the latest results on the Kasis redox materials at the upcoming 2026 Canadian Societies for Chemistry and Chemical Engineering Conference and Exhibition being held in Toronto from May 24-28.





Dr. Andrew Grant - Kasis Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer

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The presentation, entitled Novel Redox Materials and Some Applications, will take place on Tuesday, May 26, 2026 from 4:00pm to 4:20pm in Meeting Room 605 of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, at 255 Front St W. The presentation is included in the Materials Science Division, within the Solid-State Chemistry: Materials for the Future Symposium.





Canadian Societies for Chemistry and Chemical Engineering 2026 Conference banner

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Dr. Grant will describe the discovery of these materials, the ease with which they can be made, the variety of materials that can be produced, and some of the commercial applications being examined. A brief description of the chemistry basics behind these materials will be presented. Emphasis will be placed on the use of the Kasis materials in the gold recovery process from leached solutions.

About Kasis Clean Water Technologies

Kasis Clean Water Technologies is a Canadian based chemical technology company bringing novel materials with remarkable chemical properties to the market. The Kasis materials have applications in mineral processing, water purification, redox-flow batteries, and antiviral coatings and surfaces (PPE). Its current focus is on utilizing its redox materials for an efficient and sustainable green process in gold extraction.

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Source: Kasis Clean Water Technologies Inc.