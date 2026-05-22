This week Women in Solar+ Europe gives voice to Marián Giner, Head of Engineering at Sweden's Alight. She speaks about systemic barriers, impostor syndrome, and lessons from sport and mentorship to redefine leadership as collaborative, transparent, and team-focused.The solar and storage sectors are scaling so quickly that we simply cannot afford to waste talent. According to IRENA, women now hold around 40% of full-time jobs in solar PV, a higher share than in renewables overall and significantly above fossil fuels. In energy storage, the numbers are still lower, but growing steadily. At the ...

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