Polysilicon prices stayed flat in China as production and demand moved closer into balance, easing recent supply-demand pressures.The Silicon Industry Branch of China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) released its latest polysilicon pricing data, showing that the market remained broadly stable. N-type re-feeding polysilicon prices were unchanged at CNY 35,000-36,000 per ton ($4,840-4,980/t), while n-type granular silicon traded at CNY 34,000-36,000/t ($4,700-4,980/t), also flat on the week. The association noted that the market is entering a critical transition phase, moving from ...

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