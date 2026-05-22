Director of the Slovak Association of Sustainable Energy, Ján Karaba, told pv magazine solar is expected to become one of the key technologies used within future energy communities in Slovakia but said regulatory improvements will be essential to unlock the full potential of decentralized solar energy.The Slovak Innovation and Energy Agency (SIEA) and the Energy Communities Cluster of Slovakia (KEKS) have entered into an agreement to implement energy communities. The two partners signed a memorandum of mutual support and cooperation that sets out a framework for long-term cooperation in the development ...

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