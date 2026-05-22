Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Am 24. Mai wird es explosiv: +40% Kursgewinn in 5 Tagen: Eskaliert diese Nasdaq-Aktie jetzt komplett?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.05.2026 15:12 Uhr
192 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center: Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center to host international conference on complex cardiac arrhythmias

EPLive 2026 is a two-day conference that draws the world's top cardiac electrophysiology experts

AUSTIN, Texas, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center will host its eighth international symposium on complex arrhythmias on May 28-29, 2026. EPLive, held biennially since 2012, is an intensive, two-day educational meeting for physicians, advanced practice registered nurses and allied health professionals who have an interest in treating complex cardiac arrhythmias, a condition in which the heart beats with an irregular or abnormal rhythm. Live cases, which are broadcast with expert commentary from the state-of-the-art Electrophysiology Center at St. David's Medical Center, will serve as the primary teaching tool.

"EPLive 2026 represents a unique opportunity for the global electrophysiology community to come together and engage in real-time learning through complex, case-based education," Andrea Natale, M.D., F.H.R.S., F.A.C.C., F.E.S.C., cardiac electrophysiologist and executive medical director of TCAI and EPLive course director, said. "By combining live procedures showcasing the most innovative advancements in the field with expert discussion, we provide a highly practical and impactful experience that professionals can translate directly into their daily practice-with the goal of improving patient outcomes worldwide."

Cardiac arrhythmias are often treated with procedures that target the source of the irregular heart rhythm. This year, EPLive will spotlight a more streamlined approach that combines two treatments-atrial fibrillation (A Fib) and left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO)-into a single procedure for patients with A Fib who are at a higher risk of stroke. By addressing both the abnormal rhythm and a common source of stroke risk at the same time, physicians can reduce the need for multiple procedures, shortening procedure times and reducing complications, resulting in safer, more efficient care for the patients.

EPLive 2026 will consist of four sessions: A Fib ablation cases, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) ablation cases, Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) closure cases and devices, including new technology. The sessions consist of a combination of live and recorded cases from TCAI and some of the premier electrophysiology centers in countries around the world: Belgium (AZ Sint-Jan Brugge; UZ Brussel), Canada (Vancouver General Hospital), Colombia (International Arrhythmia Center at Cardioinfantil Foundation), Italy (Centro Cardiologico Monzino) and United States (Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix; Cleveland Clinic; Houston Methodist; Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute; Massachusetts General; MedStar Health; Montefiore Einstein; Mt. Sinai Hospital; St. Bernard's Heart and Vascular Center; UC Health Center; UCLA Health; University of Pennsylvania; University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center).

The conference will also focus on a variety of objectives, including:

  • Identifying processes to reduce complications and promote safety measures for patients during A Fib ablation and other cardiac arrhythmias.
  • Demonstrating understanding of the latest evidence and guidelines in arrhythmia management and treatment with new technology.
  • Applying approaches that best utilize the new technologies demonstrated to optimize clinical outcomes.
  • Identifying processes that can benefit from the integration of new technologies and promote safer procedures for patients.
  • Identifying processes to reduce complications and promote safety measures for patients during complex cardiac device implants lead extractions.

Along with Dr. Natale, EPLive will feature presentations by several TCAI physicians, including course co-directors Amin Al-Ahmad, M.D., Luigi DiBiase, M.D., and Dhanunjaya "DJ" Lakkireddy, M.D., as well as John Allison, M.D., Khaled Awad, M.D., Mohamed Bassiouny, M.D., David Burkhardt, M.D., David Burkland, M.D., Robert Canby, M.D., Joseph Gallinghouse, M.D., Rodney Horton, M.D., Patrick Hranitzky, M.D., and Jason Zagrodzky, M.D.

Physicians will receive a maximum of 14.5 American Medical Association (AMA) Physician's Recognition Award (PRA) Category 1 Credit hours at the conference.

The Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute features the leading robotic electrophysiology center in North America. The 72,000-square-foot center, which opened in 2019, includes six electrophysiology labs equipped with advanced technology for the treatment of complex arrhythmias. The institute's team of world-renowned physicians is one of the largest electrophysiology practices in the United States, providing unparalleled experience, expertise and exceptional care.

For more information, visit EP-Live.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/texas-cardiac-arrhythmia-institute-at-st-davids-medical-center-to-host-international-conference-on-complex-cardiac-arrhythmias-302779678.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.