The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is backing a five-country merchant battery storage push by Slovenian developer NGEN Energetske Rešitve with a €70 million ($81.3 million) loan supported by an EU first-loss guarantee, in one of the first multi-country merchant BESS portfolios in central Europe.The EBRD, a multilateral development bank, has provided a €70 million loan to Slovenia-based NGEN Energetske Rešitve to finance five large-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) across Latvia, Poland, Romania, and Slovenia, backed by a first-loss guarantee from the EU's InvestEU ...

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