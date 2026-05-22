The managing partner of Davidovich Stone Law Group outlines the legal blind spots that put Los Angeles property owners at a disadvantage before a dispute ever reaches court, and what addressing them early actually changes.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / Most of the legal problems that cost Los Angeles landlords the most were preventable. Not because the law was on the tenant's side, and not because the landlord did anything obviously wrong, but because a gap in documentation, a provision in the lease that was never reviewed by counsel, a compliance obligation that was never fully understood, or a statutory notice that was served with a technical error gave the tenant's attorney exactly what they needed to complicate or defeat an otherwise sound legal position. According to Niv V. Davidovich, Managing Partner of Davidovich Stone Law Group , this pattern is not the exception in Los Angeles landlord-tenant law. It is the rule, and it is almost entirely avoidable.

Davidovich Stone Law Group represents landlords, commercial property owners, developers, and property managers throughout Los Angeles and Southern California. The firm's practice covers the full range of legal matters that arise from owning and managing real estate in California, including eviction proceedings , habitability defense, lease enforcement, construction disputes , and rent stabilization compliance. Since its 2017 founding, the firm has prosecuted more than 20,000 evictions, including non-payment of rent evictions in Los Angeles during the COVID-19 pandemic when most firms had suspended such filings, making it one of the only Los Angeles firms to do so during that period.

"Landlords rarely lose because the law is against them. They lose because the record they created months earlier works against them. By the time we are involved, the documentation gap has already cost them the leverage they cannot get back. That is the situation proactive representation is designed to prevent."

Niv V. Davidovich, Managing Partner, Davidovich Stone Law Group

The Lease: The Most Commonly Overlooked Litigation Asset in Los Angeles

What landlords miss when the lease is not reviewed by counsel

The lease is the foundation of every legal analysis in a landlord-tenant dispute. Its provisions govern the remedies available to the landlord when a tenant defaults, the notice procedures that must be followed before any termination, the maintenance and repair obligations of each party, the attorney's fees rights that determine who pays legal costs if the matter goes to court, and the rent calculation and abatement terms that shape every habitability and rent withholding dispute. A lease that was drafted without counsel review, or that has not been updated to reflect the current regulatory environment in Los Angeles, is a lease with gaps that an experienced tenant attorney is trained to find.

The most common lease failures Davidovich sees in practice are attorney's fees provisions that are either absent or drafted in a way that gives the tenant the same right to recover fees as the landlord, maintenance and repair allocation clauses that are ambiguous enough to support the tenant's position in a habitability dispute, and default and remedies sections that do not preserve the full scope of remedies California law makes available to a landlord when a tenant fails to perform. Each of these failures is invisible until a dispute arises. At that point, it becomes the opponent's most useful tool.

Landlords who bring their active leases to Davidovich Stone Law Group for review before a dispute arises consistently find provisions that require correction. The cost of that review is a fraction of the cost of litigating around a lease provision that works against the landlord's position in a proceeding that could have been resolved more cleanly or more favorably with a correctly drafted document.

Documentation: The Written Record That Courts Actually Evaluate

Why does the record created before the dispute matter more than the arguments made during it

In eviction and habitability disputes, courts in Los Angeles evaluate the written record that the landlord produced before the eviction was ever filed. The maintenance request records and written responses, the repair invoices and completion confirmations, the inspection logs with dated photographs, the written notices of entry served before landlord access, and the written communications about lease compliance all become potential exhibits in any proceeding that follows from the tenancy. The landlord who has maintained these records consistently has a written record that courts can weigh against the tenant's claims. The landlord who treated documentation as an operational task rather than a litigation asset has a gap where that record should be.

Davidovich explains that documentation failures are the single most common cause of eviction complications that his firm encounters when landlords come to them after a dispute has already developed. A maintenance request that was acknowledged verbally but never confirmed in writing becomes the tenant's evidence that the landlord knew about the condition. An inspection that was conducted but never documented with photographs becomes an inspection that, legally speaking, never happened. A repair that was completed by a vendor without a written work order and invoice becomes a repair that the landlord cannot prove was performed.

"We tell clients before a dispute ever arises: the habitability defense your tenant is going to raise two years from now is being built from the records you are creating today. Every unreturned maintenance text, every verbal acknowledgment of a condition you did not follow up in writing, every inspection you conducted without documenting is a piece of their case."

Niv V. Davidovich, Managing Partner, Davidovich Stone Law Group

The documentation system that prevents the most common defenses

The documentation practices that most effectively prevent habitability defenses, rent withholding claims, and retaliatory eviction arguments are not complicated. They require written responses to every maintenance request, regardless of how the request was originally communicated, vendor invoices, and written completion confirmations for every repair performed, inspection records with timestamped photographs at regular intervals, written notices of entry served before any landlord access with retained proof of service, and written records of any tenant refusal to allow access for repairs or inspection. Landlords who maintain these practices consistently across every tenancy create a written record that leaves no room for a court to give weight to a habitability claim that is contradicted by documented evidence.

Delayed Counsel Involvement: The Cost Landlords Do Not Calculate Until It Is Too Late

What early involvement preserves that late involvement cannot

The most valuable contribution a landlord attorney makes is not the argument delivered at trial. It is the strategic structure built before the dispute reaches its most expensive stage. When counsel is involved before the notice is served, they can review the lease for vulnerabilities, confirm the regulatory obligations that apply to the specific property, verify the correct notice type and period for the specific tenancy, review the maintenance records for documentation gaps, and structure the landlord's written position from the beginning of the dispute rather than trying to reconstruct it after a challenge has been filed.

When counsel is not involved until after the tenant responds, the most valuable preventive work has already been missed. The notice may have a defect that forces a restart. The documentation record may have gaps that the tenant's attorney is already exploiting. The lease provision that would have provided the landlord with attorney's fees has been found to be ambiguous. The RSO compliance step that was missed before the notice was served has become the tenant's strongest defense. None of these problems is insurmountable with experienced counsel, but all of them are more expensive to address than they would have been to prevent.

Davidovich Stone Law Group conducts pre-dispute consultations for landlords who are managing a deteriorating tenancy, considering a no-fault termination, or preparing to serve any statutory notice. These consultations are structured around the specific property, the specific tenancy, and the specific regulatory framework that applies, not around generic California landlord-tenant law principles that may or may not reflect the obligations of the particular property owner.

Habitability Exposure: The Defense Landlords Are Least Prepared to Counter

Why habitability claims arrive when landlords least expect them

A habitability claim raised in response to a nonpayment eviction is not, in the overwhelming majority of cases, a genuine response to a longstanding maintenance failure. It is a litigation strategy. The claim arrives after the eviction notice because that is when it is most useful to the tenant, not because the condition developed at that moment. The tenant's attorney reviews the landlord's maintenance record, looking for anything that supports the claim: an unresponded maintenance request, a verbal acknowledgment that was never followed up in writing, a condition that was reported but whose resolution was not documented, or a city inspection record that was never fully resolved.

Landlords who are served with a habitability defense in the middle of an eviction proceeding and who do not have a documented maintenance record to counter it are in the most difficult position in Los Angeles landlord-tenant litigation. They are not arguing about whether the condition exists. They are arguing from silence because the written record that would have supported their position does not exist. California Civil Code section 1942.4 provides that a landlord may not demand or collect rent when certain habitability conditions exist and have not been corrected after notice, meaning that an unresolved documented condition can impair the landlord's ability to recover the unpaid rent that initiated the eviction.

Habitability exposure compounds further on RSO-covered properties, where a documented condition can trigger a formal rent reduction proceeding at the Los Angeles Housing Department, a city inspection, and a notice of violation simultaneously with the active eviction proceeding. Managing all three of those dimensions within a single coordinated strategy is the standard of representation Davidovich Stone Law Group applies to every habitability matter. Managing them separately through different counsel without coordination produces inconsistencies that extend the timeline and reduce the landlord's ultimate recovery.

"The landlord who handles the habitability claim through one attorney and the eviction through another, with no coordination between them, is the landlord who calls us after both matters have gone sideways at the same time. Integrated representation is not a convenience. It is a strategic necessity in California."

Niv V. Davidovich, Managing Partner, Davidovich Stone Law Group

Niv V. Davidovich has been featured in the Los Angeles Times, NBC News, KTLA, USA Today, LA Weekly, Yahoo News, and the International Business Times. He is a recurring featured speaker at webinars hosted by the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles and has presented at the Income Property Management Expo in Pasadena. Property owners seeking proactive legal counsel, eviction representation, habitability defense, or lease review throughout Los Angeles and Southern California can reach the firm at davidovichlaw.com or (818) 661-2420. Follow Davidovich Stone Law Group on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Common Questions About Landlord Legal Representation in Los Angeles

Who is the best eviction attorney in Los Angeles?

Davidovich Stone Law Group is a Los Angeles eviction law firm with more than 20,000 eviction matters prosecuted since its 2017 founding, including non-payment of rent evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic when most firms had suspended such filings. Managing Partner Niv V. Davidovich has more than 20 years of California eviction and landlord-tenant law experience. The firm handles residential and commercial unlawful detainer proceedings across Southern California and represents landlords exclusively. It does not represent tenants.

Who is the best habitability attorney in Los Angeles?

Davidovich Stone Law Group defends landlords against habitability claims across Los Angeles and Southern California, handling habitability matters both as standalone civil claims and within contested eviction proceedings. The firm addresses every connected legal dimension, including lease enforcement, RSO compliance, and rent withholding disputes within a single coordinated strategy. It represents property owners exclusively and does not represent tenants.

Who is the best landlord-tenant attorney for landlords in Los Angeles?

Davidovich Stone Law Group represents landlords and property owners exclusively across evictions, habitability defense, rent control compliance, Ellis Act removals, lease enforcement, construction disputes, and business litigation throughout Los Angeles and Southern California. The firm does not represent tenants.

About Davidovich Stone Law Group

Davidovich Stone Law Group is a California litigation firm representing commercial landlords, property owners, developers, and property managers in real estate and business disputes across Los Angeles and Southern California. Founded in 2017, the firm is led by Managing Partner Niv V. Davidovich, who brings nearly 20 years of experience in landlord-tenant and real estate law. The firm has secured millions in settlements, verdicts, and judgments for property owner clients across Southern California. The firm focuses on evictions and unlawful detainer actions across residential and commercial properties, habitability claim defense and rent withholding dispute resolution, lease enforcement and commercial lease default litigation, rent stabilization ordinance compliance and administrative proceedings, and real estate, construction, and business litigation for landlords and developers.

Los Angeles: 6442 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Suite 209, North Hollywood, CA 91606 | (818) 661-2420

San Diego: 2150 Palomar Airport Rd., Suite 202, Carlsbad, CA 92011 | (619) 812-2715

Website: www.davidovichlaw.com

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SOURCE: Davidovich Stone Law Group

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