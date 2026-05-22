JZ Capital Partners Limited - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30 April 2026 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
30 April 2026
$ 4.13
The Company's annual results are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.
JZCP's NAV as at 30 April 2026 is $4.13 per share (31 March 2026: $4.11 per share), the increase in NAV of 2 cents per share is due to net investment gains of 1 cent per share, investment income of 1 cent per share and net fx gains of 1 cent per share offset by expenses of (1) cent per share.
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 30 April 2026:
US$'000
Assets
Private investments 148,190
Cash at bank and treasuries 94,414
Trade receivable 6,452
Other receivables and prepayments 445
Total Assets 249,501
Liabilities
Other liabilities 495
Total liabilities 495
Net Asset Value 249,006
Number of Ordinary shares in issue 60,320,352
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.13