JZ Capital Partners Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30 April 2026 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 30 April 2026 $ 4.13

The Company's annual results are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.

JZCP's NAV as at 30 April 2026 is $4.13 per share (31 March 2026: $4.11 per share), the increase in NAV of 2 cents per share is due to net investment gains of 1 cent per share, investment income of 1 cent per share and net fx gains of 1 cent per share offset by expenses of (1) cent per share.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 30 April 2026:

US$'000

Assets

Private investments 148,190

Cash at bank and treasuries 94,414

Trade receivable 6,452

Other receivables and prepayments 445

Total Assets 249,501

Liabilities

Other liabilities 495

Total liabilities 495

Net Asset Value 249,006

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 60,320,352

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.13