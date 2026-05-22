Protein Expression Market worth $7.65 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Protein Expression Market is projected to grow from about USD 5.14 billion in 2026 to USD 7.65 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.3%.

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Protein Expression Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 5.14 billion

USD 5.14 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 7.65 billion

USD 7.65 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 8.3%

Protein Expression Market Trends & Insights:

By offering, in 2025, the product segment had the largest share of 81.8%.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies dominated the the protein expression products market in 2025 with a share of 32.5%.

North America accounted for the largest market share, by region, in 2025: 42.4%.

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The growth of the protein expression market is driven by the increasing global biologics and biosimilar pipeline and rising government and venture capital R&D funding. Additionally, emerging algal expression systems and the broader adoption of platforms such as cell-free and plant-based expression systems are expected to support market growth.

By offering, the products segment accounted for the largest share of the global protein expression market in 2025.

Based on offering, the protein expression market is segmented into products and services. The services segment dominated the protein expression market share in 2025, driven by increasing outsourcing to CROs and CDMOs, growing complexity of recombinant protein production workflows, and the need for specialized technical expertise. Rising demand for gene synthesis, protein expression optimization, cell line development, and custom protein production services across research and manufacturing applications further supports the segment's leadership. Additionally, expansion of biologics, biosimilars, and cell and gene therapy pipelines continue to accelerate service adoption, reinforcing its dominant position in the global protein expression market.

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Mammalian expression systems are estimated to be the fastest-growing type segment in the protein expression market.

The global protein expression market is segmented by type into mammalian, prokaryotic, insect, yeast, cell-free, and algal & plant-based expression systems. During the forecast period, the mammalian expression systems segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the protein expression market, driven by increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and complex biologics. These systems provide superior protein folding and post-translational modifications essential for therapeutic applications. Additionally, the expanding biologics pipeline, increasing commercial manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, and growing adoption of advanced cell culture technologies continue to accelerate demand for mammalian expression systems globally.

North America accounted for the largest regional share in the global protein expression market in 2025.

The protein expression market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the global protein expression market, driven by a well-established biopharmaceutical industry, strong investments in biotechnology research, and high adoption of advanced protein expression technologies. The region also benefits from significant R&D spending, expanding biologics and biosimilars development activities, and a strong presence of leading market players and research institutions. Additionally, favorable funding initiatives and growing demand for recombinant proteins and therapeutic biologics continue to support the region's dominant market position.

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Top Companies in Protein Expression Market:

The Top Companies in Protein Expression Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), GenScript (US), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Charles River Laboratories (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Lonza (Switzerland), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), Syngene International Limited (India) LGC Limited (UK), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan).

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