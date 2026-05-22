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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 16:00 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hotel Fast SSE AB: Hotel Fast SSE AB (publ) ("Bolaget") announces that the company's shares are expected to be delisted from Nasdaq in accordance with the exchange's previous communication.

During the recent period, the company has presented and evaluated various alternatives for its continued operations, both within the hotel industry and in other business sectors. However, no proposal has been accepted or successfully implemented.

Against this background, the company expects its shares to be delisted from trading on Monday, 25 May 2026.

The company will provide further information if and when new decisions are made.

For further information, please contact:
Pål Mörch, CEO
Tel: +47 936 16 666
E-mail: pm@firsthotels.com

About Hotel Fast SSE AB
Hotel Fast SSE AB (publ) is an independent company listed on Nasdaq First North in Sweden (Ticker: HOTEL), managing and operating hotel properties. The head office is located in Stockholm. Mangold Fondkommission, tel +46 8 503 01 550, is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.hotelfastab.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.