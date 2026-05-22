Hotel Fast SSE AB: Hotel Fast SSE AB (publ) ("Bolaget") announces that the company's shares are expected to be delisted from Nasdaq in accordance with the exchange's previous communication.

During the recent period, the company has presented and evaluated various alternatives for its continued operations, both within the hotel industry and in other business sectors. However, no proposal has been accepted or successfully implemented.

Against this background, the company expects its shares to be delisted from trading on Monday, 25 May 2026.

The company will provide further information if and when new decisions are made.

For further information, please contact:

Pål Mörch, CEO

Tel: +47 936 16 666

E-mail: pm@firsthotels.com

About Hotel Fast SSE AB

Hotel Fast SSE AB (publ) is an independent company listed on Nasdaq First North in Sweden (Ticker: HOTEL), managing and operating hotel properties. The head office is located in Stockholm. Mangold Fondkommission, tel +46 8 503 01 550, is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.hotelfastab.se.

