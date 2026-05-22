Arkay Beverages Inc: ARKAY Beverages Is Looking for Millions of Brand Ambassadors Worldwide

MIAMI, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKAY Beverages invites consumers, influencers, retailers, event organizers, hospitality professionals, and alcohol-free lifestyle supporters to join its global brand ambassador movement.

ARKAY, a pioneer in alcohol-free spirits alternatives and zero-proof spirits, is proud to announce a new worldwide initiative to recruit millions of brand ambassadors across the globe.

As demand for alcohol-free beverages continues to grow, ARKAY is opening the door for people everywhere to become part of its international community. The program is designed for individuals, influencers, content creators, event planners, store owners, distributors, restaurants, bars, hotels, and anyone who believes in offering more alcohol-free choices to consumers.

ARKAY Brand Ambassadors will help introduce the brand to their communities, promote ARKAY spirits online and offline, share product information, organize tastings, create social media content, support events, and help expand awareness of the alcohol-free lifestyle.

The opportunity is open worldwide and welcomes people from all backgrounds. Whether someone has a large social media following, owns a business, organizes parties, works in hospitality, or simply loves discovering new alcohol-free spirits, ARKAY wants to hear from them.

People interested in becoming an ARKAY Brand Ambassador can apply directly online through the official ARKAY website:

https://arkaybeverages.com/brand-ambassador/

ARKAY's mission is to make alcohol-free spirits alternatives more accessible, more exciting, and more visible in everyday life. Through this global ambassador initiative, the company aims to build a powerful international network of supporters who can help bring ARKAY products to new markets, new customers, and new occasions.

"We believe the alcohol-free spirits movement belongs to everyone," said Reynald Vito Grattagliano. "ARKAY is looking for passionate people around the world who want to be part of something innovative, positive, and global. Our goal is to create millions of brand ambassadors who can help share ARKAY with their communities."

Brand Ambassadors may have the opportunity to receive product samples, promotional materials, special offers, and collaboration opportunities depending on their location, profile, and activity level.

This worldwide initiative reflects ARKAY's continued commitment to innovation, inclusion, and global growth in the alcohol-free spirits beverage category. As consumers increasingly look for alternatives that fit modern lifestyles, ARKAY is positioning itself as a brand built for today's social, health-conscious, and responsible drinking trends.

People interested in joining the program are encouraged to apply today at:

https://arkaybeverages.com/brand-ambassador/

For more information, please contact:

ARKAY Beverages

Email: contact@arkaybeverages.com

Website: www.arkaybeverages.com

Brand Ambassador Application: https://arkaybeverages.com/brand-ambassador/

About ARKAY

ARKAY is a beverage brand offering alcohol-free spirits alternatives inspired by traditional spirits, cocktails, and mocktails. ARKAY products are designed for consumers who want the taste experience of classic drinks without alcohol.

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