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ACCESS Newswire
22.05.2026 16:50 Uhr
153 Leser
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America's Charities: How Much Money Does Your Company's Emergency Assistance Fund Actually Need

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / Setting up an Employee Assistance Fund (EAF) is one of the most practical ways to support employees during times of crisis. One of the first questions that comes up is simple: how much should we budget?

The answer is more straightforward than most expect.

Start with a simple formula

At its core, EAF budgeting comes down to two variables: how many employees will need support and the average size of each grant.

Consider a real-world example. If your company has 10,000 employees, historical data shows that fewer than 1%, say 0.75%, will apply for assistance in a given year. If you approve roughly 85% of applications and the average grant is $2,000, your annual grant spend comes out to about $127,500.

That gives you a clear, plannable starting point.

But your workforce is unique, and your budget should reflect that.

That baseline will not hold true for every organization. A few key factors can significantly shift your numbers.

First, workforce composition matters. Companies with a higher percentage of hourly employees, especially in industries like retail, hospitality, or manufacturing, often see higher application rates. In some cases, this can reach 3% or more, which materially increases total funding needs.

Second, geography plays a role. If your employees are concentrated in regions prone to hurricanes, wildfires, or flooding, demand can spike quickly. A single event can drive a surge in applications within days.

Third, your maximum grant amount directly impacts your total budget. A $5,000 cap may result in an average grant around $2,000, while a $1,000 cap will bring your average closer to that lower limit. This is one of the most effective levers you have to balance cost control with meaningful employee support.

The takeaway is to align your budget with your workforce profile, geographic risk, and the level of support you can sustain over time.

Don't forget the full picture.

Grant funding is only part of the equation. Implementation and program administration costs should also be factored in from the start.

As you evaluate partners, pay attention to pricing models. Organizations that charge a flat percentage of funds distributed can become expensive as your program scales. Models based on activity and program complexity are often more predictable and cost-effective.

You don't have to figure this out alone

Budgeting an EAF can feel daunting, but you don't have to start from scratch. America's Charities can help model funding levels based on your workforce, goals, and expected demand so you can move forward with confidence.

Ready to build a fund your employees can count on? Let's talk.

Find more stories and multimedia from America's Charities at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: America's Charities
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/americas-charities
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: America's Charities



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/how-much-money-does-your-companys-emergency-assistance-fund-actu-1169967

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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