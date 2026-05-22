Rosedale Wellness Centre Recognized for Comprehensive, Patient-Focused Care with 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Toronto Central

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Rosedale Wellness Centre has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Chiropractors category. This recognition reflects the clinic's long-standing commitment to delivering integrated, results-driven care for patients across Toronto.

Serving the community since 1989, Rosedale Wellness Centre is a leading multidisciplinary clinic located at Yonge and Bloor. With a team of over 30 practitioners, the clinic offers a wide range of services, including physiotherapy, chiropractic care, massage therapy, acupuncture, and more, all within a single, coordinated setting.

"At Rosedale Wellness Centre, our focus is on supporting each patient's overall well-being through personalized care," said the Rosedale Wellness Centre team. "This recognition reflects our commitment to helping patients achieve lasting results and improved quality of life."

What sets Rosedale Wellness Centre apart is its integrated approach to health and wellness. By bringing multiple disciplines together under one roof, the clinic is able to provide coordinated treatment plans tailored to each patient's specific needs and goals.

The clinic's philosophy-align well, think well, move well, and eat well-guides its approach to care, emphasizing both immediate relief and long-term health. This comprehensive model allows patients to benefit from a balanced and holistic path to wellness.

With decades of experience and a strong reputation in the Toronto community, Rosedale Wellness Centre continues to be a trusted destination for individuals seeking professional, multidisciplinary care. Its focus on collaboration, expertise, and patient outcomes has been central to its continued success.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Rosedale Wellness Centre's selection as the 2026 winner highlights its dedication to delivering high-quality, patient-centred care.

For more information, visit www.rosedalewellness.com or CLICK HERE.

About Rosedale Wellness Centre

Rosedale Wellness Centre is a Toronto-based multidisciplinary clinic serving patients since 1989. Located at Yonge and Bloor, the clinic offers chiropractic care, physiotherapy, massage therapy, acupuncture, and additional wellness services, delivered by a team of experienced practitioners focused on personalized treatment and long-term results.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rosedale-wellness-centre-recognized-for-comprehensive-patient-fo-1169968