Ottawa Compressor Services Inc. Recognized for Expertise and Full-Service Compressed Air Solutions with 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Ottawa Compressor Services Inc. has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Compressors category. This recognition reflects the company's commitment to technical expertise, dependable service, and delivering cost-effective compressed air solutions tailored to customer needs.

Since 2001, Ottawa Compressor Services has been supplying, servicing, designing, and installing compressed air systems for customers across Ottawa and surrounding areas. Founded by Paul Howard alongside partner Tim Thibault, the Company was built with the support of Paul's spouse, Kelly Egan, who played an integral role in helping establish and grow the business from its early beginnings. Backed by over 60 years of combined industry experience, the Company has built a strong reputation for reliable support across a wide range of industrial and commercial applications.

In 2013, daughter Jennifer Howard joined the Company and quickly became an integral part of its continued growth and success. Together, the family-driven team has helped shape Ottawa Compressor Services into a trusted name within the compressed air industry

"At Ottawa Compressor Services, our focus has always been on providing customers with practical, reliable solutions that keep their systems operating efficiently," said the Ottawa Compressor Services Inc. team. "This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in our expertise and service."

Ottawa Compressor Services represents leading manufacturers within the industry, including Ingersoll Rand, Parker, DV Systems, VMAC, Champion, Powerex, and Bauer/Jordair Compressors. The company provides comprehensive support for compressed air systems and related components, including air dryers, airlines, hoses, and accessories.

What sets the company apart is its ability to provide complete, end-to-end service. In addition to equipment sales and installation, Ottawa Compressor Services offers maintenance programs, equipment rentals, air audits, and repair services for all brands of compressors and dryers.

The company also specializes in high-pressure breathing air systems used across industries such as firefighting, diving, paintball, and industrial operations. Its broad technical knowledge allows it to support customers with solutions tailored to specific operational requirements.

By focusing on preventative maintenance and system performance, Ottawa Compressor Services helps customers maximize equipment reliability while reducing long-term operating costs. Its commitment to responsive service and practical recommendations has contributed to its strong reputation within the industry.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Ottawa Compressor Services Inc.'s selection as the 2026 winner highlights its continued dedication to delivering high-quality compressed air solutions and customer support.

For more information, visit ottawacompressor.ca

About Ottawa Compressor Services Inc.

Ottawa Compressor Services Inc. provides compressed air equipment sales, service, design, and installation for industrial and commercial clients across Ottawa and surrounding areas. Specializing in compressed air systems and high-pressure breathing air systems, the company delivers tailored solutions backed by decades of industry experience.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ottawa-compressor-services-inc.-recognized-for-expertise-and-ful-1169969