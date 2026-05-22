Atos International: Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2026

Press Release

Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2026

Paris, France - May 22, 2026 - The combined annual general meeting of Atos Group shareholders convened to approve the 2025 financial statements was held today at the company's registered office, chaired by Philippe Salle, chairman and chief executive officer.

Broadcasted live on the Atos Group website, the annual general meeting was a key opportunity to inform and exchange views with shareholders, who approved all resolutions submitted to the vote. In particular, the annual general meeting approved the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year.

Detailed voting results and a replay of the annual general meeting will be available on the Atos Group website (under the Investors - General Meetings section).

Changes to the composition of the board of directors

Shareholders renewed their confidence in Philippe Salle, chairman and chief executive officer, and Laurent Collet-Billon, lead independent director, by approving the renewal of their terms as directors by a very large majority. These terms run until the end of the annual general meeting called to approve the financial statements for the 2028 fiscal year.

Following this general meeting, the board of directors also noted the expiration of the terms of office of Farès Louis, employee director, and Mandy Metten, censor. The board would like to thank them for their exemplary contribution to the board's work and discussions and welcomes Christian Jil, new employee director, appointed in accordance with legal and statutory provisions.

Thus, following the general meeting and the subsequent board meeting, the board of directors of Atos Group comprises nine directors, including 87.5% independent directors1, 50% women2 and 6 nationalities represented:

Philippe Salle, chairman and chief executive officer

Laurent Collet-Billon*, lead independent director

Sujatha Chandrasekaran*

Surojit Chatterjee*

Joanna Dziubak*

Christian Jil, employee director

Françoise Mercadal-Delasalles*

Jean-Jacques Morin*

Hildegard Müller*





* Independent directors

Changes to the composition of the board committees

Taking into account its renewed composition, the board has reconstituted its committees, effective today, upon the recommendation of the nomination and governance committee:

Audit committee : Jean-Jacques Morin* (chair); Laurent Collet-Billon*; Joanna Dziubak*; Sujatha Chandrasekaran*

: Jean-Jacques Morin* (chair); Laurent Collet-Billon*; Joanna Dziubak*; Sujatha Chandrasekaran* Nomination and governance committee : Laurent Collet-Billon* (chair); Surojit Chatterjee*; Joanna Dziubak*; Christian Jil

: Laurent Collet-Billon* (chair); Surojit Chatterjee*; Joanna Dziubak*; Christian Jil Remuneration committee : Sujatha Chandrasekaran* (chair); Françoise Mercadal-Delasalles*; Hildegard Müller*; Christian Jil

: Sujatha Chandrasekaran* (chair); Françoise Mercadal-Delasalles*; Hildegard Müller*; Christian Jil CSR committee : Françoise Mercadal-Delasalles* (chair); Jean-Jacques Morin*; Hildegard Müller*; Christian Jil

* Independent directors

Change of corporate name

During this general meeting, shareholders approved the change of the company's corporate name to "Atos Group," replacing "Atos SE." This change aligns the corporate name with the "Atos Group" brand adopted since the Capital Markets Day on May 14, 2025, providing a unified identity for all the Group's communications.

Philippe Salle, chairman and CEO of Atos Group, stated: "I sincerely thank our shareholders for their support, expressed today through the adoption of all our resolutions. This renewed confidence strengthens the Group as it pursues its strategic transformation plan. The new composition of the board of directors ensures balanced governance tailored to the Group's challenges. On behalf of the entire board of directors, I extend my warmest thanks to Farès Louis and Mandy Metten for their remarkable commitment to the board's work."

***

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 56,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (at the go-forward perimeter), operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Contacts

Investor Relations: investors@atos.net

Individual shareholders: +33 8 05 65 00 75

Media Relations: globalprteam@atos.net

1 In accordance with article 10.3 of the AFEP-MEDEF code, the director representing employees is not taken into account in determining the percentage of independent members.

2 In accordance with the law, the director representing employees is not taken into account in determining the parity ratio on the board of directors.

Attachment