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ACCESS Newswire
22.05.2026 17:02 Uhr
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JRM Construction Management Completes Cosmetic Skincare Center for JECT in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / JRM Construction Management is proud to announce the completion of a new cosmetic skincare center for JECT in West Palm Beach, Florida. Built in collaboration with Rescale Collab and Robert Derector Associates, with O'Leary Group serving as client representative, the project delivers a polished, patient-centered environment tailored to JECT's modern aesthetic.

The interior features a refined palette of custom millwork, decorative wall coverings, crown molding, LED lighting, and large-format tile flooring throughout the space. Curved architectural details, soft neutral finishes, and carefully integrated lighting work in concert to create an elevated patient experience from the moment guests arrive.

The project scope also included the installation of treatment rooms, reception and waiting areas, upgraded MEP systems, and high-end finish coordination throughout - ensuring every touchpoint of the space reflects the quality and care central to JECT's brand.

"The JECT project is a great example of what thoughtful collaboration and careful finish work can achieve in a compact space," said Adam Spitalnick, VP, Managing Director at JRM. "Every detail, from the curved architectural elements to the custom millwork, was executed with the client experience in mind, and we're proud of the environment the team delivered."

This project highlights JRM's ability to bring brand-focused interiors to life with the same precision, craftsmanship, and attention to detail that define its most complex commercial projects.

Contact Information:

Sunny Khan
Marketing Director, JRM Construction Management
sukhan@jrmcm.com
212-545-0500

SOURCE: JRM Construction Management



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/jrm-construction-management-completes-cosmetic-skincare-center-for-ject-in-west-palm-be-1168891

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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