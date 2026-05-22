AIZO Group Berhad: AIZO Posts Higher Q3 FY2026 Revenue by 8.4% to RM34.85 Million

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / AIZO Group Berhad ("AIZO" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended 31 March 2026 ("Q3 FY2026"), recording revenue of RM34.85 million, representing an 8.43% increase from RM32.15 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

The Company reported a significantly reduced loss before tax ("LBT") of RM0.86 million compared to LBT of RM3.40 million in Q4 FPE2025, reflecting improving operational improvements across its core business segments, particularly civil engineering and renewable energy. Loss after tax narrowed substantially to RM0.79 million from RM3.76 million previously. The improved performance was primarily driven by higher work volume at the Selinsing Gold Mine site, stronger execution within selected civil engineering projects, as well as improved plant availability within the energy segment.

For the quarter under review, the civil engineering division remained the Company's largest contributor, generating revenue of RM26.69 million against RM21.86 million a year earlier. The segment also returned to stronger profitability with operating profit of RM0.89 million versus a marginal operating loss recorded in the corresponding quarter last year, supported by improved contributions from the Ketengah project and higher operational efficiency.

Meanwhile, the energy segment maintained encouraging momentum demonstrate encouraging momentum, with revenue rising to RM2.16 million from RM1.85 million previously, while operating profit improved to RM0.65 million from RM0.54 million. The stronger performance was attributable to improved plant availability and more stable operational output during the quarter.

The bituminous products division recorded revenue of RM5.99 million against RM8.42 million previously, as global bitumen price weakness continued to affect selling prices and overall trading activity. Nevertheless, the segment remained profitable with operating profit of RM0.18 million during the quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue moderated from RM38.23 million in Q2 FY2026 to RM34.85 million, largely due to certain civil engineering projects approaching completion stages, resulting in lower progress-based revenue recognition.

En. Ahmad Rahizal Bin Dato' Ahmad Rasidi, Executive Director of AIZO

En. Ahmad Rahizal Bin Dato' Ahmad Rasidi, the Executive Director of AIZO remarked, "Our Q3 FY2026 results demonstrate that the Company's operational restructuring and cost optimisation efforts are gaining traction. While certain segments remain affected by external pricing pressures and project timing, we are seeing improving stability across our core operations, particularly within civil engineering and renewable energy. The energy segment is progressively becoming a more meaningful contributor to the Company, while our infrastructure-related activities continue to benefit from stronger project execution and operational discipline. Moving forward, our focus remains on improving earnings quality, strengthening recurring income streams and positioning AIZO for more sustainable long-term growth."

Looking ahead, AIZO remains cautiously optimistic despite a more moderate economic environment in early 2026. The Company will continue prioritising operational efficiency, disciplined capital management and execution of strategic initiatives across civil engineering, bituminous products and renewable energy.

In parallel, the Company is advancing several strategic initiatives, including the proposed Green Bitumen Facility collaboration in Sarawak and its renewable energy expansion plans, while also progressing its broader corporate exercises aimed at strengthening the Company's capital structure and financial flexibility.

###

ABOUT AIZO GROUP BERHAD

AIZO Group Berhad ("AIZO" or the "Company"), is primarily a civil engineering specialist and bituminous products manufacturer that has diversified into renewable energy. The Company is a registered solar photovoltaic investor with the Sustainable Energy Development Authority Malaysia and owns a 9.99MW AC floating solar power plant and has expanded its renewable energy portfolio through participation in Malaysia's Large Scale Solar ("LSS") programme, including the successful securing of an LSS5 project.

For more information, visit https://aizo.com.my/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of AIZO Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Qian Yu Chow

Email: s.chow@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: AIZO Group Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/aizo-posts-higher-q3-fy2026-revenue-by-8.4-to-rm34.85-million-1169970