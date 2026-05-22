Work-Fit Total Therapy Centre Recognized for Integrated Rehabilitation Services with 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Halton Region

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Work-Fit Total Therapy Centre has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Pain & Rehabilitation Therapy category. This recognition reflects the clinic's commitment to delivering evidence-based care focused on restoring mobility, function, and quality of life.

Work-Fit Total Therapy Centre is a leading rehabilitation provider offering comprehensive care for individuals recovering from injury, surgery, or illness. With locations within Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, Milton District Hospital, and Georgetown Hospital, the clinic provides accessible, hospital-integrated services to support patient recovery.

"At Work-Fit, our focus is on helping patients regain strength, mobility, and confidence through personalized care," said the Work-Fit Total Therapy Centre team. "This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering effective treatment and supporting long-term recovery."

The clinic offers a full range of services, including physiotherapy, chiropractic care, and registered massage therapy, allowing for a coordinated and multidisciplinary approach to rehabilitation. Each treatment plan is tailored to the individual, ensuring care is aligned with specific recovery goals.

What sets Work-Fit apart is its emphasis on evidence-based treatment combined with compassionate care. By integrating multiple disciplines within a clinical setting, the team is able to provide comprehensive support that addresses both immediate recovery and long-term wellness.

With a strong presence within hospital environments, Work-Fit Total Therapy Centre plays an important role in supporting patients throughout different stages of rehabilitation. Its collaborative approach helps ensure continuity of care and effective outcomes.

Serving patients across Halton Region, Work-Fit Total Therapy Centre continues to be a trusted provider of rehabilitation services. Its focus on clinical excellence, patient care, and measurable results has contributed to its strong reputation within the healthcare community.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Work-Fit Total Therapy Centre's selection as the 2026 winner highlights its dedication to delivering high-quality rehabilitation care.

For more information, visit www.workfitphysiotherapy.ca or CLICK HERE.

About Work-Fit Total Therapy Centre

Work-Fit Total Therapy Centre is a Halton-based rehabilitation provider offering physiotherapy, chiropractic care, and registered massage therapy services. Located within Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, Milton District Hospital, and Georgetown Hospital, the clinic delivers integrated, evidence-based care focused on restoring function and improving quality of life.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/work-fit-total-therapy-centre-recognized-for-integrated-rehabili-1169972