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WKN: A0JMA0 | ISIN: CA29410K1084 | Ticker-Symbol: E4U
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 15:30
0,160 Euro
+13,48 % +0,019
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENWAVE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENWAVE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1530,16518:22
0,1510,16417:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 14:36 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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EnWave Corporation: EnWave Signs Technology Evaluation and License Option Agreement with Leading Global Packaged Food Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) ("EnWave", or the "Company") announced today that it has entered into a Technology Evaluation and License Option Agreement (the "Agreement") with one of the world's largest multinational food companies (the "Partner").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Partner will conduct a commercial-scale evaluation of EnWave's proprietary Radiant Energy Vacuum ("REV") dehydration technology for potential application across multiple food categories within the Partner's extensive global product portfolio. Subject to successful completion of the evaluation program, the Agreement provides the Partner with the option to negotiate one or more commercial royalty-bearing licenses for the use of REV technology.

The Partner is a global leader in branded consumer foods with annual revenues exceeding US$20 billion and operations spanning retail grocery, snack foods, breakfast cereals, frozen foods, convenience meals, and ingredient solutions. The Partner distributes products in more than 100 countries and maintains a portfolio of internationally recognized household brands.

This Agreement represents another meaningful validation of REV technology by a highly sophisticated multinational food manufacturer. Global consumer packaged food companies continue to seek differentiated manufacturing technologies that can improve product quality, optimize operational efficiency, and support innovation across large-scale product platforms.

The evaluation program will focus on assessing REV's ability to preserve flavor, texture, color, and nutritional characteristics while reducing drying times compared to conventional dehydration methods. The Partner is also expected to evaluate REV's potential to support premium product innovation and manufacturing efficiencies across select high-volume product categories.

EnWave believes the Agreement further demonstrates growing interest in REV technology from multinational food manufacturers seeking advanced processing solutions capable of supporting evolving consumer preferences for premium, minimally processed, and high-quality shelf-stable products.

The Company expects the evaluation work to commence over the coming months at the Partner's facilities and at EnWave's innovation center in Vancouver, Canada.

About EnWave
EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration. From its headquarters in Delta, BC, EnWave has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, perfected its Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV) technology, and transformed an innovative idea into a proven, consistent, and scalable drying solution for the food, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries that vastly outperforms traditional drying methods in efficiency, capacity, product quality, and cost.

With more than fifty partners spanning twenty-four countries and five continents, EnWave's licensed partners are creating profitable, never-before-seen snacks and ingredients, improving the quality and consistency of their existing offerings, running leaner and getting to market faster with the company's patented technology, licensed machinery, and expert guidance.

EnWave's strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with food producers who want to dry better, faster and more economical than freeze drying, rack drying and air drying, and enjoy the following benefits of producing exciting new products, reaching optimal moisture levels up to seven times faster, and improve product taste, texture, color and nutritional value.

Learn more at EnWave.net.

EnWave Corporation

Mr. Brent Charleton, CFA
President and CEO

For further information:

Brent Charleton, CFA, President and CEO at +1 (778) 378-9616
E-mail: bcharleton@enwave.net

Dylan Murray, CFO at +1 (778) 870-0729
E-mail: dmurray@enwave.net

Safe Harbour for Forward-Looking Information Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking information based on management's expectations, estimates and projections. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, market position, expected expenditures, and the expected synergies following the closing are forward-looking statements. All third-party claims referred to in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate. All third-party references to market information in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate as the Company did not conduct the original primary research. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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