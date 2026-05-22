Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Am 24. Mai wird es explosiv: +40% Kursgewinn in 5 Tagen: Eskaliert diese Nasdaq-Aktie jetzt komplett?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PCBR | ISIN: US36118L1061 | Ticker-Symbol: 6FHA
Tradegate
22.05.26 | 18:15
77,80 Euro
-26,95 % -28,70
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
FUTU HOLDINGS LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUTU HOLDINGS LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,8079,4018:24
78,6079,4018:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 15:18 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Futu Holdings Limited: Futu Receives Investigation Notice and Administrative Penalty Pre-Notification Letter from the China Securities Regulatory Commission

HONG KONG, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: Futu), today announced that the Company received a Notice of Investigation and an Administrative Penalty Pre-Notification Letter from the China Securities Regulatory Commission and its Shenzhen bureau (collectively the "CSRC") in connection with the Company's operations in mainland China.

The CSRC states that certain Futu entities in mainland China and Hong Kong (the "Related Companies"), without obtaining the requisite licenses or approval, conducted securities business, public fund sales business and futures business in mainland China, in violation of the Securities Law, the Securities Investment Fund Law, and the Futures and Derivatives Law of the People's Republic of China. The CSRC proposes to order the Related Companies to rectify or cease such activities, confiscate illegal gains, and impose fines, with the total proposed penalty amounting to approximately RMB1.85 billion (approximately USD271 million). In addition, the CSRC proposes to impose a personal fine of RMB1.25 million (approximately USD 183,575) on Mr. LI Hua, the founder and CEO of the Company.

The proposed penalty remains subject to further proceedings and the final determination by the CSRC. The Company is entitled to submit statements, present defenses, and request a hearing. The Company will fully cooperate with the CSRC and exercise its lawful rights to safeguard the legitimate interests of the Company and its shareholders.

The Company has maintained ongoing communication with the CSRC and implemented rectification measures in relation to its mainland China operations. As of the end of the first quarter of 2026, funded accounts from mainland China accounted for approximately 13% of the Company's total funded accounts. Meanwhile, as the Company continues to scale across international markets, the number of overseas funded accounts has continued to grow steadily. Business operations in all regions outside of mainland China remain normal.

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering fully digitalized financial services. Through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and Moomoo, the Company provides a full range of investment services, including trade execution and clearing, margin financing and securities lending, and wealth management. The Company has embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders. The Company also provides corporate services, including IPO distribution, investor relations and ESOP solution services.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Futu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Futu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact

Investor Relations
Futu Holdings Limited
ir@futuholdings.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.