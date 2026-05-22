IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. Reports Q1 26 results, SECOND BEST QUARTERLY results in its history

ATHENS, Greece, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. (NASDAQ: IMPP; the "Company"), a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and dry bulk seaborne transportation services, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Fleet operational utilization of 88.7% in Q1 26' compared to 91.8% in Q4 25' and 83.8% in Q1 25'.

Approximately 59% of total fleet calendar days in Q1 26' were dedicated to time charter activity while approximately 39% to spot activity.

Delivery of the dry bulk carrier, Eco Crossfire, on April 3, 2026 which increased our fleet on the water to 21 vessels; the remaining four contracted dry bulk carriers and one tanker are scheduled to be delivered by end of Q3 26' bringing our total fleet to 26 ships.

In Q1 26' Imperial Petroleum marked its second- best quarterly performance.

Revenues of $61.7 million in Q1 26' compared to $51.1 million in Q4 25' and $32.1 million in Q1 25', representing a 20.7% increase and a 92.2% increase, respectively.

Impressive increase of our operating income to $26.5 million in Q1 26', marking a $12.8 million or 93.4% increase compared to Q4 25' and a $18.7 million or 239.7% increase compared to Q1 25'.

Net income generation of $28.0 million in Q1 26'- the second best in our history- compared to $15.0 million in Q4 25', and $11.3 million in Q1 25', representing a 86.7% and 147.8% increase, respectively.

Basic EPS of $0.60 in Q1 26'.

EBITDA 1 of $34.4 million for Q1 26'.

of $34.4 million for Q1 26'. Continued enhancement of our liquidity through efficient vessel operations; cash and cash equivalents including time deposits of $212.6 million as of March 31, 2026 compared to $179.1 million as of December 31, 2025.

Under the $10 million stock repurchase program, the Company has repurchased up to May 21, 2026 a total of 855,769 common shares for an aggregate amount of $3.8 million.





First Quarter 2026 Results:

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2026 amounted to $61.7 million, an increase of $29.6 million, or 92.2%, compared to revenues of $32.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet by 7.98, along with an increase in tanker rates, particularly for suezmax tankers following the outbreak of the Middle East conflict.

for the three months ended March 31, 2026 amounted to $61.7 million, an increase of $29.6 million, or 92.2%, compared to revenues of $32.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, primarily due to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet by 7.98, along with an increase in tanker rates, particularly for suezmax tankers following the outbreak of the Middle East conflict. Voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2026 were $12.8 million and $11.2 million, respectively, compared to $10.5 million and $7.1 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The $2.3 million increase in voyage expenses is mainly attributed to a 25.2% increase in the number of spot days and increased port expenses due to higher number of transits through the Suez Canal mainly for the suezmax tankers. The $4.1 million increase in vessels' operating expenses is primarily due to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet by 7.98.

for the three months ended March 31, 2026 were $12.8 million and $11.2 million, respectively, compared to $10.5 million and $7.1 million, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The $2.3 million increase in voyage expenses is mainly attributed to a 25.2% increase in the number of spot days and increased port expenses due to higher number of transits through the Suez Canal mainly for the suezmax tankers. The $4.1 million increase in vessels' operating expenses is primarily due to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet by 7.98. Drydocking costs for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 were $1.4 million and nil, respectively. During the three months ended March 31, 2026, our bulk carrier, Post Marvel, underwent drydocking whereas in the three months ended March 31, 2025, no vessel underwent drydocking.

for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 were $1.4 million and nil, respectively. During the three months ended March 31, 2026, our bulk carrier, Post Marvel, underwent drydocking whereas in the three months ended March 31, 2025, no vessel underwent drydocking. General and administrative costs for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 were $1.1 million and $1.2 million, respectively. This decrease is mainly attributed to the decrease in stock-based compensation costs.

for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 were $1.1 million and $1.2 million, respectively. This decrease is mainly attributed to the decrease in stock-based compensation costs. Depreciation for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 was $7.9 million and $5.0 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.

for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 was $7.9 million and $5.0 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet. Management fees for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 were $0.8 million and $0.5 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet.

for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 were $0.8 million and $0.5 million, respectively. The change is attributable to the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet. Interest and finance costs for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 were $0.2 million and $0.6 million, respectively. The $0.2 million of costs for the three months ended March 31, 2026 relate mainly to accrued interest expense - related party in connection with the $19.16 million part of the acquisition price of our bulk carrier, Post Marvel, whereas the $0.6 million of costs for the three months ended March 31, 2025 related mainly to accrued interest expense - related party in connection with the $14.0 million and $24.0 million part of the acquisition prices of our bulk carriers, Neptulus and Clean Imperial, respectively, which completely settled in the second quarter of 2025. For accounting purposes, the outstanding balances payable on the vessels were required to be allocated between principal and imputed interest, despite the fact that no interest was contractually charged by the sellers. The total amount ultimately paid remains consistent with the originally agreed purchase prices.

for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 were $0.2 million and $0.6 million, respectively. The $0.2 million of costs for the three months ended March 31, 2026 relate mainly to accrued interest expense - related party in connection with the $19.16 million part of the acquisition price of our bulk carrier, Post Marvel, whereas the $0.6 million of costs for the three months ended March 31, 2025 related mainly to accrued interest expense - related party in connection with the $14.0 million and $24.0 million part of the acquisition prices of our bulk carriers, Neptulus and Clean Imperial, respectively, which completely settled in the second quarter of 2025. For accounting purposes, the outstanding balances payable on the vessels were required to be allocated between principal and imputed interest, despite the fact that no interest was contractually charged by the sellers. The total amount ultimately paid remains consistent with the originally agreed purchase prices. Interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 was $1.8 million and $2.2 million, respectively. The $0.4 million decrease is mainly attributed to a lower amount of funds placed under time deposits along with a decrease in time deposit rates.

for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 was $1.8 million and $2.2 million, respectively. The $0.4 million decrease is mainly attributed to a lower amount of funds placed under time deposits along with a decrease in time deposit rates. Foreign exchange (loss)/gain for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 was a loss of $0.3 million and a gain of $1.7 million, respectively. The $0.3 million foreign exchange loss for the three months ended March 31, 2026, is mainly attributed the weakening of the euro currency against the dollar at the end of the three months ended March 31, 2026 when compared to the respective currency values prevailing at the end of year 2025.

for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 was a loss of $0.3 million and a gain of $1.7 million, respectively. The $0.3 million foreign exchange loss for the three months ended March 31, 2026, is mainly attributed the weakening of the euro currency against the dollar at the end of the three months ended March 31, 2026 when compared to the respective currency values prevailing at the end of year 2025. As a result of the above, for the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Company reported net income of $28.0 million, compared to net income of $11.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Shares amounted to $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding, basic , for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was 45.3 million. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 amounted to $0.60 and $0.57, respectively, compared to earnings per share, basic and diluted, of $0.32 and $0.30, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

of $28.0 million, compared to net income of $11.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Shares amounted to $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The , for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was 45.3 million. for the three months ended March 31, 2026 amounted to $0.60 and $0.57, respectively, compared to earnings per share, basic and diluted, of $0.32 and $0.30, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Adjusted net income 1 was $28.6 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS 1 , basic of $0.61 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to an Adjusted net income of $12.2 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS, basic, of $0.34 for the same period of last year.

was $28.6 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS , basic of $0.61 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to an Adjusted net income of $12.2 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS, basic, of $0.34 for the same period of last year. EBITDA 1 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 amounted to $34.4 million, while Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 amounted to $34.9 million.

for the three months ended March 31, 2026 amounted to $34.4 million, while for the three months ended March 31, 2026 amounted to $34.9 million. An average of 19.88 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to 11.90 vessels for the same period of 2025.





1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP set forth later in this release. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.

Fleet Employment Table

As of May 22, 2026, the profile and deployment of our fleet is the following:

Name Year Country Vessel Size Vessel Employment Expiration of Built Built (dwt) Type Status Charter(1) Tankers Magic Wand 2008 Korea 47,000 MR product tanker Spot Clean Thrasher 2008 Korea 47,000 MR product tanker Spot Clean Sanctuary (ex. Falcon Maryam) 2009 Korea 46,000 MR product tanker Spot Clean Nirvana 2008 Korea 50,000 MR product tanker Spot Clean Justice 2011 Japan 46,000 MR product tanker Time Charter September 27 Aquadisiac 2008 Korea 51,000 MR product tanker Spot Clean Imperial 2009 Korea 40,000 MR product tanker Spot Suez Enchanted 2007 Korea 160,000 Suezmax tanker Spot Suez Protopia 2008 Korea 160,000 Suezmax tanker Spot Drybulk Carriers Eco Wildfire 2013 Japan 33,000 Handysize drybulk Time Charter June 26 Glorieuse 2012 Japan 38,000 Handysize drybulk Spot Neptulus 2012 Japan 33,000 Handysize drybulk Time Charter June 26 Supra Pasha 2012 Japan 56,000 Supramax drybulk Time Charter June 26 Supra Monarch 2011 Japan 56,000 Supramax drybulk Time Charter July 26 Supra Baron 2009 Japan 56,000 Supramax drybulk Time Charter June 26 Supra Sovereign 2012 Japan 56,000 Supramax drybulk Spot Supra Duke 2011 Japan 56,000 Supramax drybulk Spot Eco Sikousis 2008 Japan 82,000 Kamsarmax drybulk Time Charter June 26 Eco Czar 2009 Japan 82,000 Kamsarmax drybulk Time Charter June 26 Post Marvel 2013 Japan 96,000 Post Panamax Time Charter June 26 Eco Crossfire 2012 Japan 33,000 Handysize drybulk Time Charter June 26 Fleet Total (2) 1,324,000 dwt

(1) Earliest date charters could expire. (2) We have agreements to acquire an additional four handysize drybulk carriers of 140,400 dwt aggregate capacity and a product tanker of 50,000 dwt capacity, with deliveries scheduled by the end of Q3 2026.





CEO Harry Vafias Commented

We are extremely pleased with our first quarter 2026 results. With a net income of $28 million, corresponding to a basic EPS of $0.60 per share, we generated the second-best quarterly profitability in the Company's history. Geopolitical tensions persist, creating turbulence across global markets and the shipping industry in particular. The ongoing Middle East conflict has driven tanker market rates to peak levels, while dry bulk market rates have also firmed.

In this environment, we successfully capitalized upon our sizeable fleet. Our expansion strategy continues to deliver strong results, and we believe that our active share repurchase program will help our share price better reflect the Company's true underlying value - a fleet of 21 vessels on the water with 5 more to be delivered shortly, ample liquidity in excess of $220 million, a consistently profitable track record, and a completely debt-free balance sheet.

Conference Call details:

On May 22, 2026 at 10:00 am ET, the company's management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company's operations and outlook.

Online Registration:

Conference call participants should pre-register using the below link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI022e66c574874022b745c61aed82e1a1

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. website (www.ImperialPetro.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services. The Company owns a total of twenty-one vessels on the water - seven M.R. product tankers, two suezmax tankers, four handysize drybulk carriers, five supramax drybulk carriers, two kamsarmax drybulk vessels and a post panamax drybulk carrier - with a total capacity of approximately 1,324,000 deadweight tons (dwt) and has contracted to acquire an additional four handysize drybulk carriers and a product tanker of 190,400 dwt aggregate capacity. Following these deliveries, the Company's fleet will count a total of 26 vessels with an aggregate capacity of about 1.5 million dwt. IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.'s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols "IMPP" and "IMPPP," respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, geopolitical conditions, including any trade disruptions resulting from tariffs and other protectionist measures imposed by the United States or other countries, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, changes in IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, the conflicts in the Middle East, potential disruption of shipping routes due to ongoing attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden or accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fleet List and Fleet Deployment

For information on our fleet and further information:

Visit our website at www.ImperialPetro.com

Company Contact:

Fenia Sakellaris

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.

E-mail: info@ImperialPetro.com

Fleet Data:

The following key indicators highlight the Company's operating performance during the three month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2026.

FLEET DATA Q1 2025 Q1 2026 Average number of vessels (1) 11.90 19.88 Period end number of owned vessels in fleet 12 20 Total calendar days for fleet (2) 1,071 1,789 Total voyage days for fleet (3) 1,067 1,764 Fleet utilization (4) 99.6% 98.6% Total charter days for fleet (5) 504 1,059 Total spot market days for fleet (6) 563 705 Fleet operational utilization (7) 83.8% 88.7%

1) Average number of vessels is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

2) Total calendar days for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

3) Total voyage days for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

4) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

5) Total charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.

6) Total spot market charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.

7) Fleet operational utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue and is determined by dividing voyage days excluding idle days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS:

Adjusted net income represents net income before share based compensation. EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income, depreciation and share based compensation.

Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of shares. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in shipping or other industries. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are included herein because they are a basis, upon which we and our investors assess our financial performance. They allow us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provide investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating our performance.





(Expressed in United States Dollars,

except number of shares) First Quarter Ended March 31st, 2025 2026 Net Income - Adjusted Net Income Net income 11,290,986 28,021,088 Plus share based compensation 889,076 581,705 Adjusted Net Income 12,180,062 28,602,793 Net income - EBITDA Net income 11,290,986 28,021,088 Plus interest and finance costs 606,383 208,552 Less interest income (2,184,394) (1,810,441) Plus depreciation 5,002,837 7,930,925 EBITDA 14,715,812 34,350,124 Net income - Adjusted EBITDA Net income 11,290,986 28,021,088 Plus share based compensation 889,076 581,705 Plus interest and finance costs 606,383 208,552 Less interest income (2,184,394) (1,810,441) Plus depreciation 5,002,837 7,930,925 Adjusted EBITDA 15,604,888 34,931,829 EPS Numerator Net income 11,290,986 28,021,088 Less: Cumulative dividends on preferred shares (435,246) (435,246) Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to non-vested shares (453,265) (512,627) Net income attributable to common shareholders, basic 10,402,475 27,073,215 Denominator Weighted average number of shares 32,944,925 45,325,162 EPS - Basic 0.32 0.60 Adjusted EPS Numerator Adjusted net income 12,180,062 28,602,793 Less: Cumulative dividends on preferred shares (435,246) (435,246) Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to non-vested shares (490,387) (523,437) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders, basic 11,254,429 27,644,110 Denominator Weighted average number of shares 32,944,925 45,325,162 Adjusted EPS, Basic 0.34 0.61

Imperial Petroleum Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares)

Quarters Ended March 31, 2025 2026 Revenues

Revenues

32,091,626 61,713,395 Expenses

Voyage expenses

10,054,114 12,006,915 Voyage expenses - related party

401,753 749,439 Vessels' operating expenses

7,021,928 11,074,868 Vessels' operating expenses - related party

98,500 175,000 Drydocking costs

-- 1,433,739 Management fees - related party

471,240 787,160 General and administrative expenses

1,217,977 1,054,422 Depreciation

5,002,837 7,930,925 Total expenses

24,268,349 35,212,468 Income from operations

7,823,277 26,500,927 Other (expenses)/income

Interest and finance costs

(3,607) (4,147) Interest expense - related party

(602,776) (204,405) Interest income

2,184,394 1,810,441 Dividend income from related party

187,500 187,500 Foreign exchange gain/(loss)

1,702,198 (269,228) Other income, net

3,467,709 1,520,161 Net Income

11,290,986 28,021,088 Earnings per share

- Basic

0.32 0.60 - Diluted

0.30 0.57 Weighted average number of shares -Basic

32,944,925 45,325,162 -Diluted

34,258,803 47,612,633

Imperial Petroleum Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

December 31, March 31, 2025 2026 Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

5,771,505 71,871,069 Time deposits

173,282,440 140,724,320 Trade and other receivables

13,403,555 13,555,204 Other current assets

1,107,956 1,516,332 Claims receivables

479,488 479,488 Inventories

4,720,873 9,872,856 Advances and prepayments

245,014 283,909 Total current assets

199,010,831 238,303,178 Non current assets

Operating lease right-of-use asset

- 286,997 Vessels, net

335,406,781 349,044,856 Investment in related party

12,990,167 12,794,333 Total non current assets

348,396,948 362,126,186 Total assets

547,407,779 600,429,364 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities

Trade accounts payable

5,959,924 9,669,613 Payable to related parties

3,038,447 23,338,869 Accrued liabilities

4,195,986 5,307,874 Operating lease liability, current portion

- 96,892 Deferred income

3,399,325 2,854,826 Total current liabilities

16,593,682 41,268,074 Non current liabilities

Operating lease liability, non current portion

- 190,105 Total non current liabilities

- 190,105 Total liabilities

16,593,682 41,458,179 Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity

Common stock

489,006 500,006 Preferred Stock, Series A

7,959 7,959 Preferred Stock, Series B

160 160 Treasury stock

(8,390,225) (10,590,684) Additional paid-in capital

344,445,271 347,205,976 Retained earnings

194,261,926 221,847,768 Total stockholders' equity

530,814,097 558,971,185 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

547,407,779 600,429,364

Imperial Petroleum Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in United States Dollars