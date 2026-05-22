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WKN: A3DL84 | ISIN: FR001400AJ45 | Ticker-Symbol: MCHA
Tradegate
22.05.26 | 17:53
31,430 Euro
-0,25 % -0,080
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MICHELIN Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICHELIN 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,41031,51018:23
31,41031,51018:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 16:06 Uhr
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Michelin: Annual Shareholders Meeting of May 22, 2026

Clermont-Ferrand, May 22, 2026

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Annual Shareholders Meeting of May 22, 2026

The Company's Annual Shareholders Meeting was held today in Clermont- Ferrand under the chairmanship of Florent Menegaux, Managing Chairman

All of the resolutions submitted for shareholder approval were adopted, including, in particular:

  • The payment of a dividend of €1.38 per share, payable in cash on May 28, 2026;
  • The election of Philippe Jacquin as General Manager to succeed Yves Chapot;
  • The re-election of Monique Leroux, Thierry Le Hénaff and Jean-Michel Severino and the election of Anne-Sophie Lotgering as members of the Supervisory Board. The Board subsequently renewed their previous roles and committee membership, and appointed Pascal Vinet as a member of the Audit Committee;
  • The 2025 compensation packages and 2026 compensation policy for the Managers and Supervisory Board members; and
  • Renewal of financial authorizations.

The key messages, full vote results, meeting recording and presentations made to the shareholders are available on Michelin's website, Annual Shareholders Meeting 2026 | Michelin.

Contact details

Investor Relations



investor-relations@michelin.com



Guillaume Jullienne



guillaume.jullienne@michelin.com



Benjamin Marcus
benjamin.marcus@michelin.com



Nadia Ait-Mokhtar
nadia.ait-mokhtar@michelin.com

Media Relations



+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22



groupe-michelin.service-de-presse@michelin.com



Individual Shareholders



+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05



Muriel Combris-Battut
muriel.combris-battut@michelin.com



Elisabete Antunes
elisabete.antunes@michelin.com

DISCLAIMER

This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, which are also available from the michelin.com website.
This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statements.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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