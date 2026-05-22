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WKN: A407SV | ISIN: KYG2592E1026 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.05.26 | 16:51
0,254 US-Dollar
-9,00 % -0,025
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CUPRINA HOLDINGS CAYMAN LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUPRINA HOLDINGS CAYMAN LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 16:54 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) LTD: Cuprina Holdings announces 1-for-8 Share Consolidation

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Limited (Nasdaq: CUPR) ("Cuprina" or "the Company"), a biomedical company developing and marketing products for the chronic wounds, infertility, medical waste recycling, and cosmeceuticals sectors, today announced that it plans to implement a 1-for-8 share consolidation of its Class A ordinary shares ("Class A Ordinary Shares") and Class B ordinary shares ("Class B Ordinary Shares") (the "Share Consolidation"), effective on or around May 27, 2026.

Beginning with the opening of trading on or around May 27, 2026, the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares will begin trading on a post-Share Consolidation basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the same symbol " CUPR ", but under a new CUSIP number of G2592E110. The objective of the Share Consolidation is to enable the Company to regain compliance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) and maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Upon the effectiveness of the Share Consolidation, every eight (8) issued and outstanding Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.001 per share, and Class B Ordinary Shares, par value US$0.001 per share, will automatically be converted into one issued and outstanding Class A Ordinary Share, par value US$0.008 per share, and Class B Ordinary Shares, par value US$0.008 per share, respectively. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Share Consolidation. Instead, any fractional shares that would have resulted from Share Consolidation will be rounded up to the next whole number. The Share Consolidation affects all shareholders uniformly and will not alter any shareholder's percentage interest in the Company's outstanding ordinary shares, except for adjustments that may result from the treatment of fractional shares.

The Share Consolidation was approved by the Company's board of directors on April 21, 2026 and its shareholders during its annual general meeting held on May 14, 2026.

"This action is an important step toward maintaining our Nasdaq listing and enhancing the Company's long-term financial flexibility," said Cuprina Chief Executive Officer David Quek. "This approval reflects our shareholders' support for strengthening Cuprina's capital markets position as we continue advancing our biomedical and collagen-based technology portfolio."

About Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Limited

We are a Singapore-based biomedical and biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative products for the management of chronic wounds, as well as operating in the infertility, medical waste recycling, and health and beauty sectors. Our expertise in biomedical research allows us to identify and utilize materials derived from natural sources to develop wound care products in the form of medical devices which meet international standards. For more information, please visit https:// www.cuprina.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Limited specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Limited Investor Contact
Investor Relations
c/o Blk 1090 Lower Delta Road #06-08
Singapore 169201
+65 8512 7275
Email: ir@cuprina.com.sg

Investor Relations Inquiries:
Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
Scott Powell, President
1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor
New York, New York 10036
Office: (646) 893-5835
Email: ir@skylineccg.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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