The Smith Investigation Agency Inc. Recognized for Comprehensive Investigative Services with 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the GTA

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that The Smith Investigation Agency Inc. has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Investigators category. This recognition reflects the agency's commitment to delivering reliable, discreet, and professional investigative services.

The Smith Investigation Agency Inc. is a nationally recognized, full-service private investigative firm offering a wide range of services, including surveillance, investigative research, T.S.C.M. (technical surveillance countermeasures, or "bug sweeps"), and professional training. The agency supports individuals, businesses, and legal professionals with solutions tailored to complex investigative needs.

"At The Smith Investigation Agency, our focus is on delivering accurate, dependable information while maintaining the highest level of professionalism," said the agency's team. "This recognition reflects our commitment to quality service and the trust our clients place in us."

What sets the agency apart is its breadth of expertise and its ability to handle sensitive matters with discretion. By combining advanced techniques with experienced investigators, The Smith Investigation Agency provides clients with clear, actionable insights.

The agency's services are designed to support a variety of cases, from personal and corporate investigations to security assessments and technical sweeps. Its commitment to confidentiality, precision, and ethical practices has contributed to its strong reputation across the industry.

Serving clients across the GTA and nationwide, The Smith Investigation Agency Inc. continues to be a trusted choice for professional investigative services. Its focus on reliability, expertise, and client trust has been central to its continued recognition.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. The Smith Investigation Agency Inc.'s selection as the 2026 winner highlights its dedication to delivering high-quality investigative solutions.

For more information, visit www.smithinvestigationagency.com or CLICK HERE.

About The Smith Investigation Agency Inc.

The Smith Investigation Agency Inc. is a full-service private investigative firm providing surveillance, investigative research, technical surveillance countermeasures (T.S.C.M.), and training services. Known for its professionalism and discretion, the agency serves clients across Canada with tailored investigative solutions.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-smith-investigation-agency-inc.-recognized-for-comprehensive-1169978