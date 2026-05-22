Creative Market Introduces Meadow Mist as its Color of the Season

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / Creative Market, the leading platform for ready-to-use design assets, has announced Meadow Mist (B2BF65) as its latest Color of the Season. Soft, grounded, and quietly fresh, Meadow Mist reflects a shift in design toward calm, nature-led palettes that bring balance back into everyday creative work.

Every quarter, Creative Market combines internal data, forecasting, and marketplace trend research to identify a color that captures the most relevant aesthetic patterns of the moment. Similar in spirit to Pantone's Color of the Year, the Color of the Season is used by buyers and independent shop owners around the world to refresh their projects and explore new visual directions.

Why Meadow Mist Now

Creative Market's data points to a rising interest in biophilic design, soft natural palettes, and visuals that feel less engineered and more rugged. Meadow Mist captures that essence. It is a breezy olive green with a soft haze, rooted in grass, moss, and early spring growth.

"Meadow Mist is about bringing design closer to something real," said Laura Busche, Director of Marketing at Creative Market. "We are seeing a move toward palettes that feel grounded and human. This color captures the breezy feel of open windows, slow mornings, and time away from the screen. It reflects a growing desire to reconnect with the physical world and bring that sense of calm into design work."

It works across branding, packaging, templates, and digital interfaces where a softer tone is needed. It pairs well with warm neutrals, muted earth tones, and subtle contrasts. A useful tool for designers looking to create work that feels more considered and more human.

Explore Palettes

Creative Market invites designers, brand builders, and creative teams to explore complementary color palettes and curated assets inspired by Meadow Mist in the full blog feature.

The article includes ready-to-use palette combinations and inspiration across fonts, templates, graphics, and more, helping creatives apply Meadow Mist across editorial layouts, brand systems, and digital experiences.

About Creative Market

Creative Market is the one-stop marketplace for design assets. From fonts to themes, graphics to templates, we provide creative professionals with the tools they need to bring their visions to life.

For more information, please visit Creative Market.

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The graphic above features Slow Living People Vector Line Art by divanovskaya_nv, Organic Texture Backgrounds Pack by MioBuono, Soft Floral Spring Blur Backgrounds by eclosque, BALOME Curvy Display Font by ana.yvy, and Lotus Eater Whimsical Font by nonceni.

Contact Information

Laura Busche

press@creativemarket.com

SOURCE: Creative Market

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/creative-market-introduces-meadow-mist-as-its-color-of-the-season-1169943