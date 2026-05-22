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ACCESS Newswire
22.05.2026 17:38 Uhr
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Total Wrapture Medi Spa Recognized as 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner for Medi Spa and Cosmetic Procedures in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / Total Wrapture Medi Spa has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Medi Spa/Cosmetic Procedures category for Winnipeg. This recognition highlights the spa's reputation for advanced, results-driven treatments and its commitment to helping clients achieve confidence through high-quality skincare and wellness services.

For over 20 years, Total Wrapture Medi Spa has been a trusted destination for clients seeking innovative skin and body treatments. Built on a foundation of expertise, care, and continuous improvement, the spa has established itself as a leader in Winnipeg's aesthetic industry.

Total Wrapture Medi Spa specializes in advanced skin rejuvenation treatments designed to deliver visible, lasting results. Its state-of-the-art facility is equipped with the latest technology in laser and radiofrequency, allowing the team to offer cutting-edge solutions tailored to each client's unique needs. This focus on technology and technique ensures treatments are both effective and aligned with industry advancements.

"We're honoured to receive the Consumer Choice Award. Our focus has always been on delivering real, visible results while creating a space where clients feel confident and cared for. This recognition reflects the trust our community continues to place in us," said the Total Wrapture Medi Spa team.

In addition to advanced treatments, Total Wrapture Medi Spa offers a full range of beauty and wellness services, making it a true one-stop destination. Clients can access routine nail, lash, and brow services alongside monthly facials, laser treatments, and body procedures. This comprehensive offering allows clients to maintain and enhance their results through consistent, personalized care.

The spa's expert technicians are committed to staying at the forefront of the industry, continually updating their knowledge and skills to provide the most effective treatments available. This dedication to ongoing education ensures that clients benefit from the latest innovations in skincare and cosmetic procedures.

Total Wrapture Medi Spa also emphasizes long-term client relationships through its membership, loyalty, and referral programs. These offerings are designed to support clients on their skincare journey while reinforcing the spa's commitment to accessibility, value, and community engagement.

Consumer Choice Award is based on independent consumer research that measures reputation, service quality, and customer satisfaction. Businesses are evaluated within their respective markets to identify those that consistently exceed expectations. Being named a 2026 winner reflects Total Wrapture Medi Spa's dedication to excellence and its strong standing within the Winnipeg community.

As demand for advanced aesthetic treatments continues to grow, Total Wrapture Medi Spa remains focused on innovation, quality, and personalized care. With a commitment to delivering transformative results and a welcoming environment, the spa is well-positioned to continue supporting clients in achieving healthy, radiant skin.

About Total Wrapture Medi Spa
Total Wrapture Medi Spa is a Winnipeg-based medi spa offering advanced, results-driven skin and body treatments. With over 20 years of experience, the spa specializes in laser, radiofrequency, and customized skincare solutions, alongside nail, lash, and brow services. Known for its expert team, modern technology, and client-focused approach, Total Wrapture Medi Spa provides a comprehensive destination for beauty and wellness. Learn more at www.totalwrapture.ca

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/total-wrapture-medi-spa-recognized-as-2026-consumer-choice-award-1169979

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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