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PR Newswire
22.05.2026 18:00 Uhr
148 Leser
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MOVA Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as No.1 Globally by Sales Volume of AI Binocular Robotic Lawn Mowers

Powered by AI dual-vision technology, MOVA ViAX Series delivers smarter obstacle avoidance, adaptive mapping, and more reliable mowing in real-world yards.

BERLIN, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MOVA has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as No.1 globally by sales volume of AI binocular robotic lawn mowers for the period from April 2025 to March 2026, marking a major milestone for the company in the fast-evolving smart outdoor category. The recognition underscores MOVA's leadership in a rising segment of robotic lawn care and signals growing global acceptance of AI dual-vision technology as a meaningful technology path for residential mowing.

In real residential yards, mowing performance depends not only on coverage and efficiency, but also on how well a machine can respond to environmental complexity-including pets moving freely, children playing outdoors, scattered garden items, and unstable signal conditions under trees, rooflines, or narrow side passages. Against this backdrop, vision-based intelligence and wire-free AI auto-mapping are becoming increasingly important in shaping the next generation of robotic lawn care.

MOVA's leadership in this category is driven in part by the ViAX Series, which was developed to address these real-world challenges through UltraEyes 1.0, MOVA's AI dual-vision system. Built on dual Ultra-HDR AI cameras and advanced AI algorithms, the system offers a detection range of up to 50 meters and a 120° × 70° field of view, giving the mower a more comprehensive understanding of yard environments. Through AI-powered dual-camera 3D sensing, the ViAX Series can detect grass boundaries, distinguish lawn from non-lawn areas, and automatically map the yard, enabling more precise navigation, path planning, and mowing performance.

Beyond setup, MOVA has focused on ensuring that AI sensing translates into tangible value in everyday operation. Equipped with Ultra-Smart AI Obstacle Avoidance, the ViAX Series can identify more than 300 types of obstacles and respond in real time while mowing.

The ViAX Series is built to deliver consistent performance even in signal-challenged areas of the yard. Whether operating under trees, near roof overhangs, or through narrow side passages, its UltraEyes 1.0 helps maintain reliable positioning and precise mowing performance even in areas with no satellite signal. For homeowners, this translates into fewer disruptions and more reliable coverage in everyday lawn care.

For pet-owning households, MOVA builds on this capability with a dedicated Animal Friendly Mode. By combining AI recognition with context-aware safety measures, the feature is designed to reduce unnecessary disturbance and help minimize potential risk around animals. It includes Low-Speed Safety Mode, customizable "Animal Activity" zones, and a "Do Not Disturb" mode, giving animals more time, space, and quiet periods when sharing the lawn with the mower.

TrueGuard enables real-time video monitoring of the yard, patrol settings during non-working hours, and notifications when human activity is detected. With TÜV Rheinland-certified data protection, the system also supports privacy protection while turning the mower into a more intelligent sensing point for safer, smarter outdoor spaces.

As of March 2026, cumulative global shipments of MOVA robotic lawn mowers had reached 300,000 units, underscoring the brand's rapid growth in smart outdoor innovation. In the same month, MOVA was estimated to hold a 25% market share in major European robotic mower markets, ranking No.1. MOVA's ViAX Series also topped Amazon Best Sellers rankings across multiple European markets, including Germany, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Spain.

About MOVA

MOVA is a global premium AI smart living brand dedicated to building a highly intelligent and fully integrated ecosystem. Across smart home and outdoor scenarios, MOVA develops products that combine advanced technology with everyday usability.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986126/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mova-recognized-by-frost--sullivan-as-no1-globally-by-sales-volume-of-ai-binocular-robotic-lawn-mowers-302780081.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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