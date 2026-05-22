Zetrix AI Berhad: Zetrix AI, Shenzhen Data Exchange to Unlock Value of ASEAN-China Data Through Cross-Border Trading Platform

Enabling Secure and Regulated Data Flows Between China and Southeast Asia Data Ecosystem

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zetrix AI Berhad ("Zetrix AI") and Shenzhen Data Exchange Co. Ltd. ("SZDEX") today announced their plans to jointly establish a platform for the secure monetisation of data as a strategic asset class in ASEAN and enable the orderly movement of data products between the region and China, marking a major step towards creating a vibrant cross-border data trading ecosystem.

The massive amount of data that exists within the ASEAN bloc -- home to nearly 700 million and the fifth-largest economy in the world -- and its corresponding value creation potential is undeniable. Yet, to date, this valuable asset remains largely untapped.

In contrast, within China alone, the total value of data transacted in 2025 was estimated at approximately RMB50 billion. Companies deploying Artificial Intelligence to enhance the efficiency of business processes have been the most active purchasers of data. Now, this collaboration between Zetrix AI and SZDEX aims to set ASEAN as well on course to becoming a leading data trading centre.

Both parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate in the field of data, with the aim of promoting the development and utilisation of data resources, enhancing data security and privacy protection, and strengthening cooperation in relevant policies, regulations, and technological innovation.

More concretely, by combining Zetrix AI's decades-long track record as a pioneering innovator in the provision of digital government and related commercial services with SZDEX's proven market leadership as operator of China's national-level platform for data assetisation and trading, the partners agree to collaborate in three key areas:

1. Co-building a Regional Data Trading Infrastructure and Developing a Platform for Data Circulation

They will jointly build a standardised and compliant platform for data circulation and utilisation in the ASEAN region, establish data trading rules, quality control systems and security assurance mechanisms tailored to regional characteristics, realise the efficient integration and orderly circulation of data resources within the region, and set a benchmark for the development of the data element market in ASEAN. Accordingly, the two parties will jointly explore and assess the feasibility and regulatory requirements for establishing and operating a data exchange in the ASEAN region.

2. Promoting the Two-Way Circulation of Cross-Border Data Products and Building an ASEAN-China Data Interconnection Scheme

This will entail aggregating and integrating high-quality data resources within the Southeast Asia and China markets in areas such as culture and tourism, trade, finance, government affairs, manufacturing, and agriculture, and facilitating the entry of such high-quality data products from one market into the other to unlock the value of these assets.

The two parties will, thus, jointly establish a two-way interconnected system for the circulation of cross-border data products, clarify full-process standards for data compliance review, property right registration, transaction settlement and other links, to enable the efficient flow of data elements between China and ASEAN.

3. Deepening Ecological Resource Sharing and Jointly Building a Cross-Border Data Element Ecosystem

To enhance the sharing of data resources for the establishment of a China-ASEAN data ecosystem, the parties will work together to address core pain points in cross-border data governance, compliant circulation, transaction innovation and technological application through joint initiatives such as co-hosting of events, including roadshow, seminars and China-ASEAN cross-border data cooperation forums, building an industry exchange and cooperation platform, and gathering upstream and downstream resources along the cross-border data industry chain. In addition, the parties will jointly conduct research and model innovation in the field of cross-border data circulation, explore cross-border data trading rules, security assurance systems and commercial operation models compatible with China and the ASEAN region as well as promote the formulation and implementation of industry standards.

Recognising that safety and compliance are paramount in the handling of data, Zetrix AI and SZDEX are firmly committed to carrying out this initiative in a manner that enables the potential value of data assets in the region to be fully realised while prioritising at all times data safety and privacy protection.

This collaboration follows Zetrix AI's entry into the newly-launched World Data Organization as a founding member, a member of its inaugural council and the lead representative for ASEAN, reinforcing the Group's growing role in enabling the secure, responsible and efficient use and trading of global data assets.

From the establishment of the flagship ASEAN China AI Lab to the positioning of its Layer-1 blockchain platform Zetrix as an international supernode of China's national Xinghuo blockchain to the roll-out of the ZTrade customs clearance processing application in collaboration with the General Administration of China Customs and to more recently, the joint roll-out with the Chinese Academy of Information and Communications Technology of the Avatar blockchain-based trust protocol for AI agents, Zetrix AI has been leading the way in fostering greater cooperation between ASEAN and China in deploying state-of-the-art technologies to help drive economic growth in the region.

About Zetrix AI Berhad

Zetrix AI Berhad ("Zetrix AI"), formerly known as MY E.G. Services Berhad, is leading the way in the deployment of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence in powering the public and private sectors across ASEAN. Headquartered in Malaysia, Zetrix AI started operations in 2000 as a pioneer in the provision of electronic government services and complementary commercial offerings in its home country. Today, it has advanced to the forefront of technology transformation in the broader region, leveraging its Layer-1 blockchain platform Zetrix and embracing the convergence of Web3, AI and robotics to enable optimally-efficient, intelligent and secure cross-border transactions, digital identity interoperability and automation solutions that seamlessly connect people, businesses and governments.

About Zetrix

Zetrix is a layer-1 public blockchain that facilitates smart contracts and delivers privacy, security and scalability. Zetrix's cryptographic infrastructure can be introduced to multiple industries to connect governments, businesses and their citizens to a global blockchain-based economy. Developed by Zetrix AI Berhad, formerly known as MY E.G. Services Berhad, the cross-border and cross-chain integration with China enables Zetrix to serve as a blockchain gateway that facilitates global trade by deploying critical building blocks for Web3 services such as Blockchain-based Identifiers (BID) and Verifiable Credentials (VC).

About Shenzhen Data Exchange Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Data Exchange Co., Ltd. ("SZDEX") is a state-owned enterprise established to implement the spirit of the Implementation Plan (2020-2025) for Comprehensive Pilot Reform in Shenzhen to Build the City into a Pilot Demonstration Zone for Socialism with Chinese Characteristics issued by the Central Government of China, to advance the market-oriented allocation reform of data elements. SZDEX was officially licensed to operate on November 15, 2022. SZDEX aims to build a nationwide data trading platform, grounded in compliance assurance and technical support, driven by application scenarios, and focused on promoting the integration of data and the real economy. SZDEX seeks to establish a cross-regional, cross-sector, and cross-industry data trading ecosystem, explore feasible paths for large-scale cross-domain data circulation, develop comprehensive service capabilities covering the entire data trading chain, and accelerate the establishment of a nationwide data trading platform for cross-regional and cross-border data circulation.

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