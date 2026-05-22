Dura Sverige AB: Dura completes acquisition of KTV Group AS

Dura has completed the acquisition of KTV Group AS in Norway. The transaction was announced on 22 April 2026 when the share purchase agreement was signed.

KTV Group AS is a leading provider of cleaning, surface treatment, and maintenance services for the building envelope in Norway, with an innovative approach using drone technology for washing and surface treatment. The acquisition marks Dura's entry into the Norwegian market and is a key step in the group's Nordic expansion within critical property maintenance.

"We have been looking forward to this day for a long time. Now we are finally beginning the journey together with KTV Group - a company we have great respect for and high expectations of. Norway is an important market for us, and KTV Group is exactly the right partner to enter it with," says Niclas Winberg, CEO of Dura.

A warm welcome to Dura, Kennet and the entire KTV Group team!

For more information, please contact:

Niclas Winberg

CEO

niclas@duragroup.se

+46 73 578 50 14

Viktor Bolmgren

Head of M&A

viktor@duragroup.se

+46 73 358 51 82