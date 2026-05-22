São Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - Brasil DNA announces that Mato Grosso do Sul will host the 3rd edition of FIDI (International Smart Destinations Fair) in Bonito, reinforcing the state's position as a global reference in technology, innovation, and smart tourism. The initiative highlights Mato Grosso do Sul's commitment to combining sustainability, smart management, and technological advancement to strengthen its tourism ecosystem.

Presentation of the "Climate Positive" certificate at the International Smart Destinations Fair (FIDI)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12264/291989_dd59878424108933_001full.jpg

The selection of Bonito to host FIDI reflects and reaffirms a successful track record of hosting high-impact conferences, such as AdventureELEVATE Latin America, which chose the state twice due to its infrastructure and expertise in adventure tourism events. For the state government, hosting FIDI and other events is part of a strategic movement to debate governance, technology, and accessibility with experts from various countries.

Representatives from Mato Grosso do Sul at FIDI



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12264/291989_dd59878424108933_002full.jpg

The state has stood out for the practical application of technological solutions in public and environmental management. The Digital Voucher system, used in Bonito, is already an international benchmark for capacity control and sustainability through data. This innovative mindset is also reflected in female leadership and sustainable initiatives, such as international debates focused on women's empowerment in the sector and the mobilization of different industries to contribute to global forums like COP15.

Aquarium observation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12264/291989_dd59878424108933_003full.jpg

"Hosting events of this magnitude demonstrates that Mato Grosso do Sul is not just an ecological sanctuary, but a hub for intelligence and tourism technology. We are integrating departments and mobilizing actions that balance economic development with absolute environmental preservation through smart tools," the state administration highlighted in 2025, the year they hosted FIDI.

By hosting FIDI and attracting various global conferences, Mato Grosso do Sul reaffirms its prominent position. The state consolidates itself as a living laboratory where technology serves the purpose of creating destinations that are more resilient, connected, and prepared for the best practices of global governance.

Subscription to the Brasil DNA Newsletter is available here.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291989

Source: Brasil DNA