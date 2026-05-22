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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 18:30 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Commercial National Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend & Share Repurchase Program

Quarterly Dividend
ITHACA, Mich., May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCID: CEFC) announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share. The dividend is payable July 1, 2026 to shareholders of record on June 12, 2026. Based on a recent closing price of $14.50 per share, the annualized dividend yield is 4.14%.

Share Repurchase Program
CEFC announced a share repurchase program in May of 2025, which remains in effect indefinitely. CEFC has repurchased 87,514 shares to date under its share repurchase program. The Board of Directors of CEFC recently approved an increase to the current authorized aggregate purchase amount under the program to $1.2 million. CEFC may repurchase shares under the program at its discretion, taking into account factors such as the share price, market conditions, share availability, and other relevant considerations. There is no guarantee that any specific number of shares will be repurchased, and CEFC may modify, renew, suspend, or terminate the program at any time without prior notice.

For further information about the stock repurchase program, please contact our primary market maker:
Nick Bicking at D.A. Davidson & Co.
Office: (614) 710-7060
Cell: (614) 638-4584

About CEFC
Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCID: CEFC) is the holding company of Commercial Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan. Commercial Bank was established in 1893 and has been dedicated to meeting the banking needs of the communities it serves for over 130 years. The Bank has locations throughout five Michigan counties: Gratiot, Ingham, Montcalm, Barry, and Ottawa.

Visit https://www.commercial-bank.com/about-us/investor-information.html to view the latest news releases and other information about CEFC.

Contact:
Benjamin Ogle
CFO
(989) 875-5562


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.