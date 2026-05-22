TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

22 May 2026

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Issue of Shares

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LSE: SMIF) the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities, is pleased to announce that, to satisfy market demand and to raise money for investment in accordance with the Company's investment policy, 1,500,000 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company (the " New Shares") were issued at a price of 85.13 pence per share raising £1,276,950.00 (before costs and expenses) under the Block Listing.

Following the issue, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 353,106,026 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

George Shiel

Hugh Jonathan +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited:

Dolly Dadzie +44 (0)1481 745 000

About SMIF:

SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.