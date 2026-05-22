General Compute Inc: General Compute Launches the First ASIC-Native Neocloud

General Compute has opened its production inference cluster to developers building agent applications, running SambaNova SN40 and SN50 dataflow silicon that posts the fastest independently benchmarked speeds on the MiniMax M2.7 model family.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / General Compute today announced the general availability of General Compute Cloud, the first ASIC-native neocloud purpose-built for the next generation of autonomous AI development tools. Where existing neoclouds rack incumbent GPUs, General Compute has designed its serving stack around its inference-optimized ASICs.

Unlike traditional cloud platforms designed around human operators clicking through dashboards, General Compute Cloud is also the first major cloud to treat AI agents as first-class users. Coding agents can complete the entire onboarding flow themselves, creating an account, claiming the launch credit, and retrieving a working API key, without requiring a developer to step in. The result: a developer can ask their AI agent to "switch its inference to General Compute," and minutes later be looking at running infrastructure they never had to provision by hand.

Agentic workloads issue dozens or hundreds of model calls per task, which means even small per-token gains compound into dramatic differences in developer experience and unit economics. By optimizing the silicon, runtime, and API surface for inference rather than retrofitting general-purpose accelerators, General Compute aims to push down both first-token latency and sustained token throughput on the open and frontier models developers use most.

Agent-native signup is supported out of the box. When invoked through OpenCode, OpenClaw, or any compatible client, the agent can complete account creation, verify the workspace, claim launch credit, and return a scoped API key back to the developer's environment - turning what was historically a multi-step onboarding into a single natural-language instruction.

"Our goal is simple: we want General Compute to be the fastest inference provider on the market, and we want to ship the fastest inference API any developer or AI agent can call," said Jason Goodison, CTO and co-founder of General Compute. "Optimizing the silicon is how we get there. The $200 in launch credit is our way of inviting builders, and their agents, to put us up against anyone else and see the numbers for themselves."

General Compute Cloud is available immediately to customers globally at generalcompute.com. The launch credit is automatically applied to new accounts created between May 20 and May 27, 2026. OpenCode and OpenClaw users can begin a General Compute session directly from within their agent by asking it to "sign me up for GeneralCompute.com"

About General Compute

General Compute is the first ASIC-native neocloud, building custom inference silicon and the cloud platform that runs on it. The company's stated goal is to operate the fastest inference provider and the fastest inference API for AI agents and the developers who deploy them. Founded in 2025 and headquartered in San Francisco, General Compute is backed by leading technology investors. Learn more at generalcompute.com.

Media Contact

Organization: General Compute Inc

Contact Person Name: Jason Goodison

Website: https://generalcompute.com

Email: jason@generalcompuontact.com

Number: +14257537666

Address: 440 North Barranca Avenue

City: Covina

State: California

Country: United States

SOURCE: General Compute Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/general-compute-launches-the-first-asic-native-neocloud-1169961