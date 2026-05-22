Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Am 24. Mai wird es explosiv: +40% Kursgewinn in 5 Tagen: Eskaliert diese Nasdaq-Aktie jetzt komplett?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.05.2026 19:02 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IAMPROSAY Expands AI-Powered Legal-Tech Platform With New Automated Tools and Features

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / IAMPROSAY, an AI-powered legal-tech platform, today announced the expansion of its platform with the launch of several new automated tools designed to simplify complex administrative and procedural workflows for consumers, solo practitioners, and small law firms.

The latest platform update introduces new automation features that guide users through multi-step document preparation and filing processes - areas that have traditionally required significant time, expertise, or professional assistance.

New Platform Capabilities

The expanded platform includes automated workflow tools covering a range of administrative processes, including document generation, step-by-step filing guidance, and structured response workflows. These tools are designed to help users navigate processes that are often time-sensitive and procedurally complex.

The new features are accessible through IAMPROSAY's existing platform interface and are available to both individual users and legal professionals.

Serving Consumers and Legal Professionals

IAMPROSAY's dual-engine model is designed to serve two distinct audiences: everyday consumers who need help navigating administrative processes, and legal professionals - including solo practitioners and small firms - seeking to improve operational efficiency through automation.

"Millions of Americans face complex administrative and procedural challenges every year, often without access to affordable assistance," said the IAMPROSAY founder. "Our platform gives them the tools to move through these processes quickly, accurately, and confidently."

About IAMPROSAY

IAMPROSAY is an AI-powered legal-tech platform that automates document preparation and procedural workflows for consumers, solo practitioners, and small firms. The platform is designed to help users navigate complex processes with speed, accuracy, and confidence.

Learn more at: www.iamprosay.com

Media Contact

Organization: IAMPROSAY
Contact Person Name: Shawn Baker
Website: https://www.iamprosay.com/
Email: press@iamprosay.com
City: New York
State: NY
Country: United States

SOURCE: IAMPROSAY



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/iamprosay-expands-ai-powered-legal-tech-platform-with-new-automat-1169962

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.