IAMPROSAY Expands AI-Powered Legal-Tech Platform With New Automated Tools and Features

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / IAMPROSAY, an AI-powered legal-tech platform, today announced the expansion of its platform with the launch of several new automated tools designed to simplify complex administrative and procedural workflows for consumers, solo practitioners, and small law firms.

The latest platform update introduces new automation features that guide users through multi-step document preparation and filing processes - areas that have traditionally required significant time, expertise, or professional assistance.

New Platform Capabilities

The expanded platform includes automated workflow tools covering a range of administrative processes, including document generation, step-by-step filing guidance, and structured response workflows. These tools are designed to help users navigate processes that are often time-sensitive and procedurally complex.

The new features are accessible through IAMPROSAY's existing platform interface and are available to both individual users and legal professionals.

Serving Consumers and Legal Professionals

IAMPROSAY's dual-engine model is designed to serve two distinct audiences: everyday consumers who need help navigating administrative processes, and legal professionals - including solo practitioners and small firms - seeking to improve operational efficiency through automation.

"Millions of Americans face complex administrative and procedural challenges every year, often without access to affordable assistance," said the IAMPROSAY founder. "Our platform gives them the tools to move through these processes quickly, accurately, and confidently."

About IAMPROSAY

IAMPROSAY is an AI-powered legal-tech platform that automates document preparation and procedural workflows for consumers, solo practitioners, and small firms. The platform is designed to help users navigate complex processes with speed, accuracy, and confidence.

Learn more at: www.iamprosay.com

Media Contact

Organization: IAMPROSAY

Contact Person Name: Shawn Baker

Website: https://www.iamprosay.com/

Email: press@iamprosay.com

City: New York

State: NY

Country: United States

SOURCE: IAMPROSAY

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/iamprosay-expands-ai-powered-legal-tech-platform-with-new-automat-1169962