FatPipe Networks: Zacks Small-Cap Research Raises FatPipe Valuation from $6.00 to $6.40 per Share Following Preliminary Fiscal Fourth Quarter Business Update

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN), today announced that Zacks Small-Cap Research has published an updated equity research report on the Company, raising its valuation of FatPipe from $6.00 to $6.40 per share.

In the report, dated May 22, 2026, Zacks Small-Cap Research analyst Lisa Thompson stated that the revised valuation reflects FatPipe's recent fiscal fourth quarter results, increased revenue and earnings estimates, and the Company's continued progress in closing larger customer opportunities.

"We are pleased to see Zacks Small-Cap Research recognize FatPipe's continued execution and the strength of our fourth quarter results," said Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, Chief Executive Officer of FatPipe. "The updated report highlights our progress in expanding our sales organization, closing larger opportunities, and strengthening our position as a differentiated provider of secure SD-WAN, integrated cybersecurity, and network resilience solutions."

The updated Zacks Small-Cap Research report is available here

FatPipe does not control the content of analyst reports and is not responsible for the opinions, estimates, conclusions, or recommendations expressed by third-party research analysts. Zacks Small-Cap Research's valuation, estimates, and opinions are those of Zacks Small-Cap Research and are subject to change without notice.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in FatPipe's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, FatPipe expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Zacks Small-Cap Research

Zacks Small-Cap Research is a division of Zacks Investment Research, a Chicago-based investment research firm founded in 1978 by Len Zacks. For more than 45 years, Zacks has provided equity research, financial data, earnings estimates, quantitative models, and investment tools to institutional and individual investors. Zacks is widely known for its research around earnings estimate revisions and the Zacks Rank methodology, which grew out of Len Zacks' early work identifying the relationship between analyst estimate revisions and stock price performance. Zacks Small-Cap Research provides analyst-driven coverage, financial estimates, valuation analysis, and company-specific research on small-cap and micro-cap public companies.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for cooperation from ISPs and allow enterprises and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe offers a single-stack networking and cybersecurity platform backed by 13 U.S. patents related to multipath and software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold through more than 200 resellers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.fatpipeinc.com.

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Company Contact

+1 801.683-5656 x 1140

Investor.ir@fatpipeinc.com

SOURCE: FatPipe Networks

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