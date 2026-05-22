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ACCESS Newswire
22.05.2026 19:14 Uhr
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iCents Group Holdings Berhad: iCents Posts 76.2% Revenue Growth to RM33.2 Million in Q3 FY2026

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / iCents Group Holdings Berhad ("iCents" or the "Group"), a specialist in the design, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC), qualification and validation of cleanrooms, and the manufacture of cleanroom fixtures and related products, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended 31 March 2026 ("Q3 FY2026"). The Group recorded revenue of RM33.22 million, representing an increase of 76.2% from RM18.85 million in the corresponding quarter last year ("Q3 FY2025"), driven by stronger contribution from ongoing and newly secured projects. During Q3 FY2026, gross profit increased by 70.8% to RM8.37 million from RM4.90 million in Q3 FY2025, while profit before tax ("PBT") and profit after tax ("PAT") improved by 98.4% and 95.3% to RM4.90 million and RM3.60 million, respectively.

The strong performance was primarily supported by the Group's other facility services segment, which contributed RM18.17 million, representing 54.7% of the Group's total revenue, while cleanroom services segment contributed RM15.05 million, accounting for 45.3% of the Group's total revenue. The stronger revenue contribution, coupled with improved project margins, operational efficiency and strengthened cost management, lifted gross profit by 70.8% to RM8.37 million in Q3 FY2026 from RM4.90 million in Q3 FY2025.

For the cumulative nine-month period ended 30 June 2026 ("9M FY2026"), the Group recorded revenue of RM70.03 million, an increase of 11.6% compared to RM62.78 million in the preceding corresponding 9-month period ended 30 June 2025. Gross profit grew 14.4% to RM17.43 million in 9M FY2026, while PAT stood at RM5.63 million in 9M FY2026. Excluding one-off listing expenses of RM1.87 million incurred earlier in FY2026, the Group recorded an adjusted PBT of RM9.66 million and an adjusted PAT of RM7.49 million.

Ir. Ts. Vincent Ong Mum Fei, Managing Director of iCents Group Holdings Berhad commented, "Our Q3 FY2026 performance reflects the continued execution of newly secured and ongoing projects across our key business segments. The stronger contribution from other facility services and the improvement in project margins demonstrate our ability to execute effectively while maintaining operational discipline. We remain encouraged by the resilient demand across high-specification industries, particularly within cleanroom-related applications, specialised facility solutions and data centre developments, where we continue to see opportunities to support mission-critical infrastructure requirements."

Mr. Foo Siang Leng, Executive Director of iCents Group Holdings Berhad added, "During the quarter, we continued to strengthen our operational capabilities while expanding our project portfolio across domestic and regional markets. Beyond the recent launch of Maytech Cleanroom Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, we have also expanded our regional footprint through projects in Thailand and Indonesia, positioning the Group to better support customers across Southeast Asia."

The Group's recent progress was further supported by the RM34.5 million ACMV subcontract win for a data centre project, which is expected to contribute positively to earnings through its completion. iCents also recently marked the official launch of Maytech Cleanroom Manufacturing Sdn Bhd in Mantin, Negeri Sembilan, strengthening the Group's cleanroom and data centre-related product manufacturing capabilities.

Looking ahead, iCents remains focused on strengthening its project execution capabilities and expanding its presence in high-specification industries, including data centre developments. The Group will continue to prioritise operational discipline, technical excellence and prudent risk management as it undertakes projects across both domestic and regional markets. Backed by its engineering expertise and growing project portfolio, iCents is well-positioned to support its clients' requirements while delivering sustainable long-term value for shareholders.

###

ABOUT ICENTS GROUP HOLDINGS BERHAD

iCents Group Holdings Berhad ("iCents" or the "Group") is a specialist in cleanroom engineering and facility solutions, focusing on the end-to-end delivery of engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning and validation ("EPCC") of cleanrooms across high-specification industries. The Group also manufactures cleanroom fixtures and related products, while offering standalone technical services including design and engineering, testing and validation services, as well as the supply of specialised cleanroom equipment. Complementing its core capabilities, iCents provides a comprehensive suite of facility services such as machinery and equipment hook-up, heavy-duty ceiling system installation, construction works, and maintenance support for critical facilities. Serving a diverse customer base spanning semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, data centres, pharmaceutical production, life sciences, palm oil processing and food and beverage manufacturing, the Group continues to strengthen its regional presence through reliable project execution and integrated cleanroom technology solutions.

For more information, visit https://www.icentsgroup.com/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of iCents Group Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan
Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Xinyi Ching
Email: x.ching@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: iCents Group Holdings Berhad



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/icents-posts-76.2-revenue-growth-to-rm33.2-million-in-q3-fy2026-1170048

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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