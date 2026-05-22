Abacus Self Storage Recognized for Consistent Service and Customer Trust with 2026 Consumer Choice Award in York Region

RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Abacus Self Storage has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Storage - Self Service category. This recognition reflects the company's long-standing commitment to providing secure, high-quality storage solutions and dependable customer service.

Since 1999, Abacus Self Storage has served customers in Richmond Hill and across York Region with a focus on delivering peace of mind through safe, clean, and well-maintained storage facilities. Its emphasis on reliability and customer care has contributed to a strong base of long-term clients, with many returning over the years and referring others to the business.

"At Abacus Self Storage, our goal has always been to provide customers with a secure and dependable storage experience," said the Abacus Self Storage team. "This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us and our commitment to consistently meeting their needs."

Abacus offers a wide range of storage unit sizes designed to accommodate both personal and business needs. By combining competitive pricing with a focus on quality and cleanliness, the company ensures that customers receive strong value alongside dependable service.

What sets Abacus apart is its consistency. Having received the Consumer Choice Award continuously since 2018, the company has demonstrated an ongoing ability to meet high standards of customer satisfaction and service excellence.

As a member in good standing of the Canadian Self Storage Association, Abacus Self Storage adheres to industry standards and best practices, reinforcing its commitment to professionalism and accountability.

In addition to high operating standards, and to reduce its impact on the environment, Abacus installed solar panels 6 years ago.

Serving the York Region community for over two decades, Abacus Self Storage continues to be a trusted choice for individuals and businesses seeking reliable storage solutions. Its focus on safety, service, and long-term customer relationships remains central to its success.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Abacus Self Storage's selection as the 2026 winner highlights its continued dedication to delivering quality storage services.

For more information, visit www.abacusselfstorage.com or CLICK HERE.

About Abacus Self Storage

Abacus Self Storage is a Richmond Hill-based facility serving York Region since 1999. The company provides secure, clean, and competitively priced storage units in a variety of sizes, with a focus on customer service and long-term reliability.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/abacus-self-storage-recognized-for-consistent-service-and-custom-1170060