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PR Newswire
22.05.2026 19:48 Uhr
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Axi Launches My Roots Campaign as Manchester City Women Claim WSL Title

SYDNEY, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manchester City Women are Women's Super League Champions and official trading partner Axi is marking the moment in style.

Under head coach Andree Jeglertz, Manchester City Women delivered an outstanding WSL campaign playing direct, explosive football that set the standard the rest of the division could not match. Week after week they raised the bar, and when the title arrived, nobody was surprised. They had earned it.

Today, Axi has launched My Roots a new campaign celebrating the WSL Champions and announced a significant donation to the City Girls Programme, run by City in the Community, the official charity of Manchester City Football Club.

A campaign built around the women who did it

My Roots is built on the shared conviction that great performance comes through preparation, consistency, and the courage to compete when it matters most, values that have always connected Axi and Manchester City. As the club's official trading partner, Axi has been part of that journey from the very beginning.

Julie Sharova, Head of Global Marketing at Axi, said:

"Manchester City Women are WSL Champions and they have earned every bit of that title. There is something about this team - the way they carry themselves, the standards they hold themselves to, the way they lift each other - that speaks directly to what we believe in at Axi. My Roots is our way of celebrating them. And our donation to the City Girls Programme is our way of making sure the next generation of women in sport, in trading, in whatever they choose has the chance to create their own defining moments."

Backing Women in Sport

The City Girls Programme increases female participation in sport, builds leadership pathways, and delivers grassroots opportunities for women and girls across Greater Manchester. Axi's donation reflects a partnership built on more than branding. It is a long-term commitment to the community Manchester City represents.

About City in the Community: City in the Community is the official charity of Manchester City Football Club, empowering healthier lives with city youth through football across Greater Manchester. For more information, visit www.mancity.com/CITC

About Axi: Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading brand and Manchester City's official trading partner, serving clients in more than 100 countries worldwide. Axi combines trading technology, education, and performance-driven programmes to support traders and communities globally.

Media enquiries: mediaenquiries@axi.com

Learn more: www.axi.com

Watch video: https://youtu.be/bFLoEmHalAg

71.25% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918418/5984299/AXI_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/axi-launches-my-roots-campaign-as-manchester-city-women-claim-wsl-title-302780369.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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