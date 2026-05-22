1st Air Recognized for Reliable, High-Performance HVAC Service with 2026 Consumer Choice Award in York Region

VAUGHAN, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that 1st Air has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Air Conditioning And Heating Contractor category for York Region. This recognition reflects the company's commitment to professionalism, responsiveness, and delivering consistent, high-quality workmanship.

1st Air Heating & Cooling is an award-winning HVAC company serving Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. Known for its efficiency and reliability, the company has built a strong reputation for completing repairs and system replacements with precision and care.

"At 1st Air, our focus is on doing the job right the first time," said the 1st Air team. "This recognition reflects our commitment to quality workmanship and providing homeowners with service they can depend on."

A multi-year recipient of the Lennox Circle of Excellence Award, 1st Air is recognized within the industry for maintaining high standards of performance and customer satisfaction. This distinction highlights the company's consistent ability to deliver dependable results across a wide range of HVAC services.

What sets 1st Air apart is its combination of technical expertise and operational efficiency. With a strong inventory and a skilled team of technicians, the company is equipped to respond quickly to service needs, minimizing downtime and ensuring timely solutions for homeowners.

From system repairs to full replacements, 1st Air provides comprehensive heating and cooling services designed to keep homes comfortable year-round. Its streamlined approach allows clients to move through the process with clarity and confidence, supported by knowledgeable professionals at every stage.

Serving homeowners across Toronto, the GTA, and York Region, 1st Air continues to be a trusted choice for HVAC services. Its focus on reliability, responsiveness, and quality workmanship has contributed to its growing reputation as a dependable provider in the industry.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. 1st Air's selection as the 2026 winner highlights its leadership in the HVAC industry and its ongoing dedication to delivering high-quality service.

For more information, visit www.1st-air.ca or CLICK HERE.

About 1st Air Heating & Cooling

1st Air Heating & Cooling is an HVAC company serving Toronto, the GTA, and York Region, specializing in air conditioning and heating system repairs, maintenance, and replacements. Known for its professionalism, efficiency, and quality workmanship, the company is committed to delivering reliable comfort solutions for homeowners.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/1st-air-recognized-for-reliable-high-performance-hvac-service-wi-1170054