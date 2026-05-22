The Kings Throne Inn and Guest House Recognized for Boutique Hospitality and Historic Charm with 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Toledo

TOLEDO, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that The Kings Throne Inn and Guest House has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Bed and Breakfast category. This recognition reflects the Inn's commitment to personalized hospitality, thoughtful guest experiences, and preserving the character of one of Toledo's historic homes.

Founded within a restored 1892 residence in Toledo's Old West End, The Kings Throne Inn and Guest House blends boutique accommodations with historic charm and modern convenience. Designed to provide guests with a welcoming and memorable stay, the Inn offers a unique experience rooted in comfort, character, and attention to detail.

"At The Kings Throne Inn and Guest House, our goal has always been to create a stay that feels personal, relaxing, and meaningful for every guest," said the Inn's team. "This recognition reflects the care and hospitality that continue to shape the guest experience."

What sets The Kings Throne Inn and Guest House apart is its carefully curated atmosphere. From self check-in convenience to thoughtfully designed interiors and personalized touches throughout the property, the Inn creates an environment that feels both elevated and inviting.

The property also carries a strong personal connection through its artwork and design elements. Many of the Inn's original paintings were created by the owner's family, adding a distinctive sense of story and authenticity to the guest experience.

Blending historic architecture with boutique hospitality, The Kings Throne Inn and Guest House continues to attract travelers seeking accommodations that feel unique, intimate, and connected to the local community. Its focus on comfort, charm, and meaningful details has helped establish its reputation within the Toledo hospitality market.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. The Kings Throne Inn and Guest House's selection as the 2026 winner highlights its dedication to delivering exceptional hospitality and memorable guest experiences.

For more information, visit www.thekingsthrone.org.

About The Kings Throne Inn and Guest House

The Kings Throne Inn and Guest House is a boutique bed and breakfast located in Toledo's historic Old West End. Operating within a restored 1892 home, the Inn offers personalized hospitality, thoughtfully curated accommodations, and a guest experience that blends historic charm with modern comfort.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-kings-throne-inn-and-guest-house-recognized-for-boutique-hos-1170082