Glidewell to Open East Coast Clinical Education Center in Raleigh, North Carolina

Future facility will serve to broaden access to affordable continuing education and hands-on training for dentists

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / Glidewell, America's leading dental laboratory and developer of innovative technologies, has announced plans to open a new Glidewell Clinical Education Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, furthering the company's commitment to help dentists grow their practices and achieve their personal and team goals.

The new education center, located just two miles from the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, will build on Glidewell's established footprint in Irvine, California, where the company welcomes thousands of dental professionals each year for continuing education and clinical training. The East Coast location will make high-quality, practical education more accessible and convenient for clinicians in the region.

"We've seen incredible demand for clinical education offerings here on the West Coast," said Glidewell's founder and president, Jim Glidewell, CDT. "With 70% of U.S. dentists located east of the Mississippi, opening a center in Raleigh allows us to bring world-class education closer to where they practice. This investment helps remove barriers to learning and supports clinicians in delivering exceptional patient care."

Glidewell's education ecosystem includes symposia, study clubs, live courses, webinars, and free on-demand media such as YouTube videos, Chairside magazine, and Glidewell TV. The Raleigh facility will offer affordable CE credits, practical training, and community building beginning in late August. It will initially feature proven Glidewell courses before expanding based on local feedback, with emphasis on digital dentistry advancements, small-group learning, and high-class experiences.

The center will also serve as a training hub for Glidewell's glidewell.io In-Office Solution for chairside milling and 3D printing, plus equipment support, enhancing regional service efficiency.

Glidewell's model prioritizes practical solutions with everyday application and low barrier to entry, focusing on immediate clinical value over high upfront costs to foster a vibrant educational community.

"Our goal is to create a destination for relevant education that drives clinical growth and professional success," added Mr. Glidewell. "When education is simple and accessible, it becomes a powerful engine for better, faster, more affordable dentistry."

For a calendar of live courses, visit glidewell.com/courses. For more information about Glidewell's comprehensive education offerings live and online, visit glidewell.com/education.

About Glidewell

Glidewell, based in Irvine, California, is an industry-leading provider of custom laboratory services, innovative technology and continuing education to dental professionals nationwide.

Contact:

Eldon Thompson

Sr. Director of Marketing

mail@glidewelldental.com

SOURCE: Glidewell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/glidewell-to-open-east-coast-clinical-education-center-in-raleigh-nor-1168322