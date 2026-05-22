Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - The Corporate Leaper, a career coaching and advisory practice under CEEID HR Consulting, has announced the launch of its new The Corporate Leaper Accelerator, a structured program designed to help professionals reposition their careers and secure more aligned roles within an increasingly complex job market.

Led by HR executive and certified career coach Kristin Bell, the program brings together over a decade of experience in global talent strategy, performance management, and career development. Drawing from her work with Fortune 500 organizations and high-growth companies, Bell developed the accelerator to address a persistent gap between how organizations evaluate talent and how individuals present themselves.

"In many organizations, there are clear frameworks for evaluating talent, but individuals are rarely taught how to navigate them effectively," Bell said. "This program is designed to close that gap by giving professionals the clarity and strategy needed to move forward with intention."





(In Frame: Kristin Bell, founder, The Corporate Leaper)



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The Corporate Leaper Accelerator is a fully virtual program aimed at early to mid-career professionals, individuals transitioning into corporate roles, and those who feel stalled or undervalued in their current positions. The program focuses on helping participants build clarity around their career direction, refine their professional narratives, and position themselves more effectively for opportunities with high-touch support in landing their next role

Unlike traditional coaching models that emphasize high-volume job applications, the accelerator encourages a more targeted and intentional approach. Participants are guided through frameworks for career positioning, supported by real-time coaching, accountability structures, and access to curated job opportunities and hiring insights.

"Applying to hundreds of roles without a clear strategy can lead to frustration and burnout," Bell added. "When individuals learn how hiring decisions are actually made, they can approach their careers with greater precision and confidence."

The program is supported by a broader ecosystem of coaches, mentors, and industry professionals who contribute insights, networking opportunities, and real-world perspectives. Bell's experience as Co-Founder of ReviewTailor, a platform focused on career and performance management, also informs the program's emphasis on ownership of one's professional narrative.

The new program launch comes at a time when many professionals are experiencing layoffs and reassessing their career paths in search of greater alignment, flexibility, and long-term growth in a competitive job market. The Corporate Leaper Accelerator will be available beginning June 1, 2026.

In addition to the accelerator, The Corporate Leaper offers a range of career services including one-on-one coaching programs, resume and LinkedIn optimization, interview preparation, and career clarity sessions. Its coaching programs vary in duration and intensity, from single-session consultations to longer-term engagements that provide ongoing guidance, accountability, and strategic planning. The company also provides workplace navigation support, helping professionals manage performance reviews, negotiations, and complex organizational dynamics.

These services are designed to complement the accelerator by offering targeted, flexible support for professionals at different stages of their careers, whether they are seeking immediate guidance or long-term development.

"At its core, this work is about helping people take ownership of their careers," said Bell. "Career growth should not be left to chance. With the right clarity and strategy, individuals can make more intentional decisions about where they are going and how they get there."

To learn more about The Corporate Leaper Accelerator, view upcoming cohort dates, or request a complimentary consultation, please visit www.thecorporateleaper.com

About The Corporate Leaper and Kristin Bell

The Corporate Leaper is a career coaching and advisory practice focused on helping professionals gain clarity, build confidence, and take a more strategic approach to career growth. Through a combination of structured programs, one-on-one coaching, and targeted career services, the organization supports individuals navigating transitions, seeking advancement, or redefining their professional paths.

Founded by Kristin Bell, an HR executive and certified career coach, the firm is informed by over a decade of experience in talent strategy, performance management, and workforce development across Fortune 500 organizations and high-growth companies. Her cross-industry experience spans healthcare, technology, finance, higher education, and manufacturing, with expertise across talent acquisition, employee relations, DEI, and organizational strategy.

Kristin is also the co-founder of ReviewTailor, a Techstars portfolio company focused on reimagining performance management through AI, and CultureCite, a platform designed to support employees in navigating workplace challenges. She is a co-author of Women Redefining Leadership with S.P.I.C.E.

Source: CEEID HR Consulting LLC.

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Source: CEEID HR Consulting LLC DBA The Corporate Leaper