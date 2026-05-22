Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - RC Crown today announced the expansion of its operations within the United States secondary luxury watch market, strengthening the company's presence in Miami as part of its broader international growth strategy. The expansion reflects increasing activity within the global pre-owned luxury watch sector, where demand for authenticated timepieces, transparent transactions, and cross-border sourcing networks continues to evolve.

RC Crown Announces Expansion of Operations in the United States

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The announcement marks a new phase for RC Crown as the company increases its operational focus on the United States market. Based in Miami, the company operates within the secondary luxury watch segment and is positioning its business around international logistics coordination, market integration, and data driven operational systems designed to support long term growth within the industry.

According to RC Crown founder Renan da Rocha Gomes Bastos, the expansion aligns with broader structural changes taking place across the global luxury watch sector.

"The secondary market has become increasingly internationalized over the last several years," Bastos said. "The United States continues to play an important role in global transaction volume, client activity, and operational development within the luxury watch industry."

The secondary luxury watch market has experienced significant growth over the last decade as buyers increasingly seek access to rare, limited availability, and previously owned timepieces through international trading channels. Industry analysts continue to observe rising demand for operational transparency, authentication systems, and pricing consistency across global markets.

RC Crown stated that its expansion strategy is centered on strengthening infrastructure that supports international transactions, inventory coordination, and operational efficiency. Miami was selected as a strategic operational base due to its international connectivity, financial infrastructure, and access to global markets.

Bastos originally began his professional career in the Brazilian Army after graduating from the Agulhas Negras Military Academy, known as AMAN, as part of the class of 2013. He later served as a lieutenant in the 25th Logistics School Battalion in Rio de Janeiro, where he developed experience in operational logistics, leadership, and decision making within structured environments.

Following his military service, Bastos transitioned into international business operations through marketing and expansion initiatives connected to global network development. Those experiences later contributed to his entry into the luxury watch sector during a period of accelerated growth within the secondary market.

According to the company, operational discipline and logistics management remain central components of RC Crown's business model as the company expands within the United States market.

"The market is increasingly prioritizing efficiency, operational structure, and information transparency," Bastos stated. "Businesses operating internationally must be able to coordinate logistics, authentication standards, and market information with consistency."

The luxury watch industry has undergone substantial changes as digital platforms, global sourcing networks, and real time pricing information continue reshaping market behavior. The secondary segment has also become increasingly interconnected across regions, with international buyers and sellers relying on faster access to market data and cross-border transaction capabilities.

RC Crown stated that the company's operational growth strategy includes continued investment in transaction management systems, international sourcing coordination, and client support infrastructure designed for the evolving demands of the global watch market.

Industry observers note that Miami continues to expand as an important hub for luxury commerce and international trade due to its geographic positioning and access to Latin American, North American, and international business networks. The city has also seen increased participation from companies connected to luxury goods, financial services, and global logistics operations.

According to RC Crown, the expansion is intended to strengthen the company's role within this broader international ecosystem while supporting long term operational scalability in the United States.

"The luxury watch market is becoming increasingly structured and globally connected," Bastos said. "Companies that can operate efficiently across international markets are expected to remain well positioned as the industry continues evolving."

The company also noted that information transparency and operational reliability are becoming more significant factors for participants navigating the secondary luxury watch segment. As global transaction activity increases, businesses operating within the sector are expected to adopt stronger systems for logistics management, verification processes, and market coordination.

RC Crown stated that its United States expansion reflects the company's long term participation in the continued globalization of the secondary luxury watch market.

About Renan Bastos

RC Crown is a Miami based company operating within the secondary luxury watch market. The company focuses on international sourcing, transaction coordination, operational efficiency, and cross-border market integration within the global luxury watch industry.

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Source: Plentisoft