DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Brings Back Its Massive National Sample Sale With Up To 75% Off Dresses for Every Celebration to Help Customers Save Big on Their Dream Dress

$19 Dresses and Bridal gowns starting at $79 available in stores and online May 22-June 1 while inventory lasts

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, invites you to its highly anticipated National Sample Sale Event, offering shoppers up to 75% off hundreds of styles across every dress category-from bridal gowns and bridesmaids dresses to mother-of-the-bride and groom styles, wedding guest looks, prom, graduation, and special occasion fashion.

Running May 22 through June 1, while inventory lasts, the nationwide event gives customers access to some of the lowest prices of the season both in stores and online at davidsbridal.com. Select wedding guest, bridesmaids, and mother-of-the-bride dresses start at just $19, while bridal gowns start at $79.

As an exclusive perk, Diamond Loyalty Members will receive early access to shop in stores on May 21, giving members the first opportunity to shop top styles and limited inventory before the sale opens to the public. Additionally, Diamond Members receive an extra 5% off on all sample sale and clearance items-and it's free to join! Sign up now at davidsbridal.com.

"Whether you're shopping for your wedding, standing beside your best friend, celebrating a milestone moment, or simply refreshing your event wardrobe, this is one of the biggest savings events of the year," said Heather McReynolds, SVP Merchandising, Planning, and Product Development at David's Bridal. "From designer bridal gowns to dresses for every celebration on your calendar, customers can discover incredible fashion at unbeatable prices-without needing an appointment."

The Sample Sale includes:

Bridal gowns starting at $79

Bridesmaids, mother-of-the-bride, wedding guest, and occasion dresses starting at $19

Savings of up to 75% off across all dress categories

Hundreds of styles available online and in stores nationwide

No appointment necessary to shop in stores

While styles and inventory lasts, shop early to get the best selection

Customers can shop the sale online at David's Bridal Sample Sale or find their nearest store at Store Locator.

Not a Diamond Loyalty Member? Join here for the bridal industry's biggest discounts and most exciting rewards.

To learn more about David's semiannual Love More, Save More event and upcoming Sample Sale locations, visit www.DavidsBridal.com and follow @davidsbridal on TikTok and Instagram.

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About David's Bridal

David's Bridal exists for magical moments. With over 75 years of experience, love stories and innovation, David's is transforming from a legacy bridal retailer into a 360° AI-powered technology and media powerhouse, dual-sided marketplace platform, and wholesale leader thanks to its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategy - reshaping how people plan, shop, and celebrate for weddings and life's special moments.

Recently named Exclusive Global Producer and Retailer for Vera Wang Bride, the company is also scaling its curated boutique experience Diamonds & Pearls by David's, and introducing a powerful wholesale platform serving boutiques and national retailers with brands from such as Oleg Cassini, Viola Chan Couture, Marchesa and more, and actively growing its footprint through store- in-store partnerships, including an international presence inside Mexico's Liverpool, connecting global audiences to its products, services, and expertise.

At the center of this evolution is Pearl by David's, the integrated digital platform that unifies Pearl Planner, Pearl Marketplace (featuring partners such as Generation Tux, Personalization Mall, MyRegistry, Bebe Third Love & dozens more),and Pearl Media Network, connecting AI-powered planning, inspiration, vendor discovery, commerce, and media engagement across digital, social, podcast, streaming, video, and in-store channels.

Love Stories by David's powers the leading digital-first wedding media brand, reaching over 20 million viewers monthly with podcasts, streaming TV, Snap Discover, YouTube, TikTok, and a library of 30,000+ real wedding videos, fueling a marketplace of 60,000+ wedding professionals. As part of its broader content strategy, David's premiered Breaking Bridal - Real Love Stories. Zero Rules. Watch now on YouTube, and coming soon to major streaming platforms.

With more than 180 stores across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, David's Bridal delivers a seamless omnichannel experience while supporting B2B partners and consumers through every milestone-from weddings to Quinceañeras, proms, graduations, and beyond. To learn more: visit DavidsBridal.com, sign up for Pearl Planner, and connect on all social media platforms @DavidsBridal, @pearlbyDavids and @diamondsandpearlsbyDavids.

David's Bridal Media Contact

mediarequests@dbi.com

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SOURCE: David's Bridal, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/davids-bridal-brings-back-its-massive-national-sample-sale-with-up-to-1170150