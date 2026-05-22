Wrapture Beauty Academy Recognized as 2026 Consumer Choice Award Winner for Esthetics Schools in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / Wrapture Beauty Academy has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the School - Esthetics category for Winnipeg. This recognition highlights the academy's reputation as a leading training institution and its commitment to delivering advanced, industry-focused education in the beauty sector.

As a multi-award-winning esthetics academy, Wrapture Beauty Academy offers a comprehensive range of courses designed to prepare students for successful careers in the beauty industry. Programs span a wide variety of specialties, including skin care, laser treatments, brows and lashes. In addition to individual certifications, the academy provides accredited diploma programs that reflect the evolving demands of the industry.

Wrapture Beauty Academy's curriculum is continuously updated to align with the latest trends, technologies, and techniques. This ensures that students and alumni receive modern, relevant training that equips them with the skills needed to succeed in a competitive and rapidly changing field.

"Receiving the Consumer Choice Award is an honour for our team," said the Wrapture Beauty Academy team. "We are passionate about providing innovative, high-quality education and supporting our students throughout their careers. This recognition reflects the trust our students place in us and motivates us to continue raising the standard in esthetics training."

A defining strength of the academy is its student-centred approach. Classes are designed to provide hands-on, practical experience, allowing students to build confidence and refine their skills in a supportive environment. Instruction is led by experienced educators who are active industry professionals, bringing real-world insights and expertise into the classroom.

The academy's commitment to quality extends to the tools and products used in training. By utilizing Health Canada registered equipment and professional-grade products, Wrapture Beauty Academy ensures students gain experience with industry-standard technologies, reinforcing its position as a leading training facility and product distributor in Winnipeg.

Consumer Choice Award is based on independent consumer research that measures reputation, service quality, and customer satisfaction. Businesses are evaluated within their respective markets to identify those that consistently exceed expectations. Being named a 2026 winner underscores Wrapture Beauty Academy's dedication to excellence and its strong standing within the Winnipeg community.

As the beauty industry continues to evolve, Wrapture Beauty Academy remains focused on innovation, education, and student success. With a commitment to high-quality training and ongoing support, the academy is well-positioned to continue shaping the next generation of beauty professionals.

About Wrapture Beauty Academy

Wrapture Beauty Academy is a Winnipeg-based advanced esthetics training institution offering a wide range of courses and accredited diploma programs in skin care, laser treatments, brows and lashes. Known for its student-centred approach, experienced educators, and commitment to innovation, the academy provides hands-on training using Health Canada registered equipment and professional-grade products. Wrapture Beauty Academy continues to support students and alumni with ongoing education and mentorship. Learn more at www.wrapturebeautyacademy.com

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wrapture-beauty-academy-recognized-as-2026-consumer-choice-award-1170154