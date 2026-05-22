Announcing the 2026 Central Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners

RED DEER, AB / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Central Alberta region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Central Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners.

CENTRAL ALBERTA AWARD RECIPIENTS

Alberta Asian Motorworks

Automobile Services

www.aamwrd.ca Beacon Homes Ltd

Home Builders

www.builtbybeacon.com Canpro Deck and Rail Red Deer

Stairs And Railings

www.canprodeckandrail.com D-Stucco - Stone Ltd

Stucco & Masonry

www.dstuccostone.com Drain Doctor

Drainage & Sewer Services

www.draindoctor.ca Giesbrecht & Associates - IG Private Wealth Management

Financial Planning

www.nathangiesbrechtpwm.ca Green Fox Windows and Doors

Windows & Doors

www.greenfoxwindows.ca Hypnosis for Health and Happiness

Weight Control

www.hypnosisforhealthandhappiness.ca Jennifer George Photography

Photographer- Commercial

www.jennifergeorgephotography.ca Juiced Events Inc.

DJ Services

www.juicedevents.ca Lacombe Trailer Sales & Rentals

Trailers Rental Leasing and Sales

www.lacombetrailersales.com MNP Ltd.

Licensed Insolvency Trustee

www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/Red-Deer Money Mentors

Credit & Debt Counselling Service

www.moneymentors.ca MTC Contracting

Demolition/Construction & Renovation Contractor

www.mtccontracting.ca Pro A Management, Royal LePage Wildrose Real Estate

Property Management

www.proamanagement.ca RadonCare

Environmental Consultant

www.radoncare.ca Sun N Fun Pool & Spa

Swimming Pool Contractors, Dealers, Designers

www.sunnfun.ca The Gentlemen Pros Plumbing, Heating & Electrical

Plumbing Contractors

www.thegentlemenpros.com Totally Refreshed Steam and Spa

Day Spa

www.totallyrefreshedsteamandspa.com Turple Bros Ltd

Powersports Vehicle Dealers

www.turplebros.ca

Learn more about 2026 Central Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/correction-from-source-announcing-the-2026-central-alberta-consu-1170149